Turn at Honda: Red Bull engines will do until 2025

Honda will continue to power Red Bull directly from Japan until the end of current engine rules. This has been announced by Helmut Marko in what represents a radical change of plans for the Japanese brand.



Honda announced last year that 2021 would be its last year in Formula 1. Thus, Red Bull announced the creation of its own engine department. The initial plan was to run Honda engines themselves this year, with support from the Japanese, and produce their own engine from 2023 onwards.



However, Marko has announced a change of plans. Honda has reflected on the success they have had with Red Bull and has decided to continue motorizing Red Bull until the change in engine rules, that is, until 2025. Thus, Red Bull and Honda will be a de facto couple, as we had anticipated few days in these pages.

“We have now also found a completely different solution to the one we had initially envisioned. Engines will be made in Japan until 2025. We are not going to touch them at all,” Marko told Autorevue magazine, according to the US website Motorsport.com.

“That means that the rights and all those things will continue to be held by the Japanese, which is important for 2025 because it makes us beginners,” he added.

“Throughout our success, the Japanese had a certain amount of thought. They were also able, of course, to use the knowledge about the battery for their electrification phase,” he added.

“It was initially planned that they would only make our engines for 2022. Now it has been decided that they will continue until 2025, which of course is a huge advantage for us. This means that we only have to make small adjustments and calibrations”, Marko has expressed for to close.

NEW PARTICIPANT BENEFITS

In addition to the facilities that this decision entails for Red Bull, this ensures that in 2026 they will be considered a new brand and will be able to benefit from the concessions that are being discussed right now to encourage the Volkswagen Group to enter Formula 1, such as a ceiling higher engine budget.

