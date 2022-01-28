Triler and date of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, the new ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

The history of Uber is one of the most curious in the business world. Especially since, overnight, it went from being valued at $62 million to becoming a hotbed of sexual abuse, depravity, and corruption. A toxic work culture at all levels that, of course, are heirs to what is seen in The wolf of Wall Street from Martin Scorsese. Travis Kalanick was the founder and CEO of it, and from Showtime now the whole story has been compiled so that the world knows what really happened.

Being Joseph Gordon-Levitt the protagonist of the play embodying Kalanick himself, umma thurman Y Kyle Chandler will accompany one of the main cast members of The Dark Knight Rises on this journey he will, of course, be constantly reminding us how wild Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance was in Scorsese’s aforementioned feature film.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber to be a series and will premiere next February 27 of this same year:

What is the price of success?

you probably remember that international boom that occurred with the mobility service, with the rental of private drivers and shared cars. A success in front of the gallery and in an extremely short route. However, everything ended up exploding and the dark sides of the company began to show, where you could breathe that corruption that we have mentioned and where work became hell for many at the expense of a few being successful.

In 2017, Kalanick was fired as CEO and the company’s dirty laundry flourished like never before. We’ll see what Showtime can do with this project, which of course looks like it will be a real mess. A fractious Wolf of Wall Street, with small doses, and a possibly much darker story. Or at least narrated in a less “joyful” way.

