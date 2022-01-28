Top 10 moments in the Batman movies

There are only a few weeks left batman see the light in theaters. The Robert Pattinson movie is raising an expectation that was not remembered. Are we facing a resurgence of DC Comics in the cinema? Will this be the definitive version of the character? Will we get a Bat Man movie that will drive us as crazy as we think?

We will have to wait to find out, obviously. As of March 4, to be exact. Meanwhile, today we wanted to review a few Memorable scenes from the Batman movies. The Dark Knight has a ton of iterations in just thirty years. Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and now Robert Pattinson.

In total there are six actors who in thirty years have worn the bat suit, which comes out to an average of one every five years. So while we make time for watch The Batman and know how long the leading actor in the franchise will last this time, here they go! the 10 best moments in the movies of the greatest superhero of all time!

1- “Have you danced with the devil in the moonlight?”

We wanted to stay with one of the great moments of Tim Burton’s original film, the legendary 1989 Batman. And if we have to keep a single sequence of that unforgettable tape, that would be without a doubt the one of the Jack Nicholson Joker saying his great and iconic phrase.

“Have you danced with the devil in the moonlight?” asks his villain to a Bruce Wayne who does not want to reveal himself to him as the Caped Crusader. A stellar characterization and performance by Jack Nicholson gave us the funniest version of the Clown Prince of Crime ever.

This moment will stay with us for posterity.

2- Batman’s fight in the shipyard

Without a doubt, one of the most epic moments of the batman movies. And one of the most remembered scenes in the history of the character in the audiovisual. Although Zack Snyder’s film divided audiences greatly, most of us agreed on one thing: this scene was brutal!

The violence, the action, the way the bat kills all its enemies, the montage, the rhythm, the music. It all comes together to give us a totally comic sequence that, waiting to see Robert Pattinson, is the closest approximation to the comics that we have.

3- The training of Ra’s al Ghul

Until that moment, the public did not know where Bruce Wayne’s qualified training as a Dark Knight came from. We had to wait for Batman Begins and the spectacular indoctrination carried out by Liam Neeson’s Ra’s al Ghul.

The way in which Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack merges with the words of Ra’s al Ghul, how the speech of the League of Shadows makes its way through the brain of a Bruce Wayne willing to do anything to take revenge on the murderers of their parents. to everything? No, not everything.

The death of the parents overestimating throughout the scene. “Training is nothing, the will is everything. The will to act,” says Ra’s. And Bruce acted, offering us the origin of a trilogy that we will never surpass, that will be with us forever.

4- Bane’s speech

who does not remember Bane’s speech in The Dark Knight Rises? After the lies they agreed to assume so that The Joker would not “win”, the villain at the end of the trilogy brings the whole truth to light. A truth that splashes Gotham City, soaking it to the bone.

This speech is so brutal, so deep, so incredibly impressive, that it continues to impress us even if we know it by heart. The voice of the Spanish dubbing gets into your brain and overwhelms you. We can hardly deny anything he says, although we know he is the bad guy in the movie.

5- The appearance of Batman in Suicide Squad

It’s short, it’s “little thing”, it hardly has any impact on a film of lousy quality… But we can’t fail to mention Batman’s appearance in Suicide Squad! Both in this sequence in which he appears as a real bat after Deadshot and his daughter and the chase through the streets of Gotham to capture Harley Quinn and The Joker.

It is a very rare moment in a film that is already damaged, but it is so comical, so extraordinarily well traced from the vignettes to the screen, that we wanted to rescue it for this list. And besides, we love the aesthetic of Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight. We have no choice!

6- The interrogation of the Joker

It is practically impossible to keep a single sequence of Heath Ledger’s Joker. The Dark Knight has dozens of sequences that should be on this list, but we wanted to make it as varied as possible. So we had to do a painful screening to keep one. And that scene, that moment, is the interrogation between Batman and the Clown Prince of Crime.

It is impressive how Christopher Nolan builds an emotional and narrative climax like this one. The characterization and performance of both actors is superb, the cinematography stimulates the entire screen, the lighting is fabulous, the dialogues are incredibly well constructed. We like everything about this scene! We absolutely know it by heart!

7- The great sacrifice of Batman

And while we’re on The Dark Knight, why don’t we talk about his ending? The Joker has won. He has managed to corrupt the “White Knight” of Gotham. He has proven that he was right. “You thought we could be decent men in indecent times, but you were wrong,” says Harvey Dent at the end of the film. And that is the key to understanding the meaning of the ending.

Batman assumes the defeat as his own. He understands that there is no room for decency in a world like this, in which The Joker has shown the logic behind his actions. You have to kick the dogs out. It has to be the enemy of the city. Because “either you die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become a villain.” Goosebumps.

8- “We are known by our actions”

Batman Begins has a great collection of emotionally wonderful moments. It features character building, while also establishing a whole new universe. “We are known by our actions” is a phrase that goes deep into the character of Bruce Wayne, who ends up understanding how actions can mark the future of our lives.

9- “Anyone can be a hero”

We don’t want to say anything about this. Let’s cry.

10- The escape from the well

Building on the premise of the Lazarus Pit from the comics, Christopher Nolan draws a metaphorical parallel to Bane’s Pit. In the vignettes, Ra’s al Ghul has a magical pit that, when you bathe in it, heals you. It is healing. It can even resurrect a dead person. Basically what it does the well with the Batman character in The Dark Knight Rises.

The moment in which Bruce Wayne reconnects with that “fear” that built the entire mythology of the bat, when he accepts “fear” as part of his being, when he remembers that “training is nothing, will is everything , the will to act”… Then he jumps. no string With nothing but faith. And comes back. The Dark Knight returns. The myth never went away.