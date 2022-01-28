Tom Cruise’s movie in space plans to start filming in 2023, but still has no script

The ambitious project starring the Mission Impossible star is well underway in planning, though they are missing the key piece: a script.

Tom Cruise he’s a guy who never has enough challenges on his list. As the shooting set of action movies like Mission Impossible 7 or Top Gun: Maverick is too small for him, Cruise has set his sights on the firmament.

Many of you know the ambitious project that Tom Cruise and the director Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) are underway, and that poses a partial shooting in space.

This movie was originally expected to be the “first movie to be shot in space,” but a team of Russian filmmakers moved it forward in 2021.

With the collaboration of Elon Musk and his company SpaceXCruise and Liman hope to travel to the International Space Station in 2023. The orbital station’s passenger manifest reflects both on its 2020-2023 listing.

The creation of the first space film studio has even been raised, especially because of the insurance problem, but it seems that it was a “hot announcement”.

According to Variety, Universal does not yet have a script for the film.something that makes it difficult for the rest of the departments to advance towards production.

The film has been defined as a action adventure movie in which one man (Cruise) is the only one capable of saving the world. What has been an ordinary Tuesday for Tom Cruise in his movies, wow.

It has also been clarified that not all footage will be shot in spacebut a part that will take place in the International Space Station and another that will take place in a rocket.

The project is expected to be the next one Tom Cruise tackles once he finishes the Shooting of Mission Impossible 8.

You already know that the premieres of the last two installments of the Mission Impossible franchise are leading the actor, who also works as a producer, down the path of bitterness.

The pandemic has forced the release of Mission Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick to be delayed numerous times, although it seems that the return of the ace from the sky will be released in spring 2022, finally.