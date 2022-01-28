Tom Brady dedicated an emotional message to ‘Big Ben’

Tom Brady he dedicated a message to the quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who announced his retirement this Thursday, January 27 after belonging for 18 seasons to the National Football League militating with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Ben challenged the TB12 Method in favor of method ‘Throw some ice on it’ throughout his career, finishing as one of the greatest of all time with 6 Pro Bowls Y 2 Super Bowls. There is more than one way to bake a cake!” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The player known as ‘Big Ben’ He shared a video in which he said goodbye to his followers, coaches and teammates, in which he thanked his family for the support and experiences from his time as a schoolboy until the last game with the Steelers.

Roethlisberger I know withdraw at 39 years of age after his squad will be eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card round.

