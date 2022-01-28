Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe surpass Hugh Jackman as the actors with the longest careers as superheroes

What many superhero movie fans were waiting for has come true. The return of Willem Dafoe and Tobey Maguire to their iconic characters in Marvel lore makes them owners of a coveted Guinness title previously held by Hugh Jackman for his role as Wolverine. Superhero movies continue to generate the most diverse interests among fans and now it’s time to once again honor Maguire Y Dafoe for work on the latest MCU movie. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Willem Y Toby began at Marvel in 2002 when Spider-Man, Sam Raimi’s successful film, which gave way to a trilogy that is currently considered a cult work, hit theaters. Peter Parker/Spider-Man took on Norman Osborn/Green Goblin and fans were blown away by this first great and worthy adaptation of Spidey’s adventures on the big screen. Although many thought that those characters had been forgotten in 2007 with Spider-Man 3 – 63%, things took an almost unexpected turn thanks to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% at the end of last year.

Dafoe Y Maguire they returned as Peter and Normal to flesh out Tom Holland’s history as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And things went too well. The film is a box office success and has grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide to date. How great would those numbers have been if Sony and Marvel Studios hadn’t had to deal with a pandemic? But the achievement of Toby Y Willem It has gone further than some expected… even the Guinness Book of Records.

According to the Guinness page, Willem Dafoe Y Tobey Maguire have broken a new record for playing a superhero for the longest amount of time: 19 years and 225 days since their first appearance in Spider-Man; This title was previously guarded by Hugh Jackman, who for 16 years and 232 days was in charge of being Wolverine for Fox and Marvel until 2017 with Logan – 93%. After their requested entry into the MCU, the stars of Raimi they triumph thanks to the latest installment of Spider-Man and now they take some of the best rewards.

Although the fever No Way Home is losing steam little by little, there are still many fans who want to see more of the characters added in No Way Home. Tobey Maguire stated in a recent interview for dead line that his Spider-Man’s story isn’t over, so we’re certain we’ll see him once again in the future, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, perhaps? The leaked cameo list is impressive, though it still needs to be taken with a bit of a grain of salt. Fans will have to wait a little longer to witness the new surprises.

In social networks it has also been commented that Sony wants to bring back Willem Dafoe for more performances as the Green Goblin, however, much of the fandom agrees that the actor has done a great job and that his return is not necessary. We’ll see to what extent Sony and Marvel Studios continue to exploit the Spider-Verse on the big screen, it has already been shown that the public is willing to pay a lot of money to see numerous Spider-Men on screen.

