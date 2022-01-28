Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe break a Guinness World Record with Spider-Man: No Way Home

MADRID, Jan 28. (CultureLeisure) –

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home) not only sweeps theaters around the world, but has also allowed two of its actors to enter the Guinness Book of Records. Is about Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoewho thanks to their roles as Peter Parker and Norman Osborn have become The actors who have been linked to a Marvel character in real image for the longest time.

Both interpreters debuted hand in hand Sam Raimi in 2002 with the first Spider-Man movie in which they played the intrepid spider hero and his villain, the Green Goblin. Since then, both Dafoe and Maguire have reprized their roles four timesthe last one being the film directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland.

thanks to the multiverseboth actors returned to their characters in the latest installment of the arachnid franchise that brought back the sinister villain played by Dafoe and the incarnation of the wall-crawler played by Maguire. After the parallel realities crossed in No Way Hometheir characters are already canon within the continuity of the UCM, which makes them the interpreters with the longest trajectory as live-action characters from the House of Ideas since since his debut in Spider-Man in 2002, 19 years and 225 days passed.

Thus, both actors Hugh Jackman has been dethroned who set the previous record with his performance as Wolverine for 16 years and 232 days. The Australian actor debuted in 2000 with X-Men directeda film directed by Bryan Singer, which was the first of his nine appearances throughout the mutant franchise that culminated with Loganthe twilight film by James Mangold released in 2017.

Currently, of all the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the strictest sense, it is the Happy Hogan played by Jon Favreau is the longest since he debuted in 2008 opposite Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man. Since then, he has reprized the role nine times, including the animated series What If…? Y Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No way home).

A throne that may be ephemeral since everything indicates that Samuel L. Jackson, the actor who gives life to Nick Fury will surpass Favreau’s mark when Secret Invasionwhich is currently undergoing filming, premieres on Disney+.