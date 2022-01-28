timeline of everything that happened after their divorce

They met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005 and became Hollywood’s favorite couple. Why did they break up and what happened from that moment until today.

Between the romances most remembered of Cinema industrythe relationship between Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. They met during the filming of Mr and Mrs smith and they seemed to be inseparable: they became the most prominent couple in HollywoodThey formed a family with six children and their love story -known under the name Brangelina– fell in love with all moviegoers. But this time they did not have a happy ending and, after maintaining a relationship from 2005 to 2016They decided to divorce and put an end to their love.

+ Divorce (2016)

The couple began their lengthy conflict seven years ago. It was exactly in September 2016 when Angelina Jolie confirmed the rumors of separation with Brad Pitt. How did he do it? Through his representative, who issued a release in which he explained that the decision had to do with the well-being of his family and asked the press to maintain the space and respect necessary to face such a painful situation.

By then, his six children were minors, so the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services He gave the guidelines to follow. In this way, they agreed that the actress remain in Malibu with her heirs, whom her ex-husband could visit under the supervision of a psychologist. And here the real conflict began: Pitt was not satisfied with the regime of visits and accused Jolie of risking the children’s privacy.

+ Millionaire accusation for child support (2018)

Two years after Brangelina’s legal separation, fundamental data emerged to understand the chronology of this divorce. And it is that the established guidelines about the custody of the six children were disseminated. After the judge determined a visiting schedule, he indicated that the actor could communicate freely with all her children without the need for control by her ex. But this only further ruined the relationship: Angelina accused him of not pay child support.

For his part, he defended himself by saying that he lent eight million dollars the mother of his children to buy a house, in addition to recognizing them 1.3 million to the kids. After a few discussions between the couple of Mr and Mrs smith finally they reached an agreement and there seemed to be peace between them.

+ Brad Pitt’s connection to the judge (2020)

Two years later, tension once again became the protagonist of this captivating story. And it is that Jolie requested that they separate the Judge John Ouderkik of divorce. Before him high Court of Justice, she herself assured that they had a connection with Brad Pitt and that this was not favorable for the cause. However, she was not granted and she had to remain calm. Although in private, she is not quite like that: she continues to refuse to share half of her property with her ex-partner and she wants to move permanently to LondonEngland.

+ A complaint for vicarious violence (2021)

in his book Know your rights and claim them: a guide for young peoplethe Hollywood actress attacked the father of her children again and accused him of exercising vicarious violence Against them. “It was very difficult for me to be in a situation where I had to separate from the father of my children for their safety.“, wrote. It is not the first time that this topic has been discussed: in 2018, the culmination of the conflict, Brad Pitt acknowledged that yelled at one of the boys for his alcohol problems. A film that seems to have no end and always add a new chapter.