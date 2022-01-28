Thor Love and Thunder: this is what the most eighties Thor looks like in new leaked photos from the shoot

Thor Love and Thunder, the new installment of the saga of the God of Thunder for the UCM, faces its final stretch of filming these days in Australia for a premiere scheduled in theaters in May 2022. So much so, that after previous leaks of its filming outdoors, now comes a new set of photos starring its main protagonist, Thor, played once again by the actor Chris Hemsworth. Although this time we can see a very peculiar aspect of Thor, almost taken directly from the 80’s.

Theatrical release May 6, 2022

Thus, and thanks to the Daily Mail medium, new photographs of the filming set have been published with Chris Hemsworth wearing a very eighties look. This is how they explain it from said medium after taking these photos in sydney, city in which Hemsworth has been a few days after shooting other scenes in Byron Bay. On this occasion the filming team was in the Centennial Park of that city.

Next to the actor we can see one of his Twins seven-year-old in what looks like a shot of a Thor dressed in much sportier attire than usual, with ribbons in hair and wrists, T-shirt and vest, baggy pants and sneakers. Recall that at the beginning of filming other photos of Thor were leaked, on that occasion, wearing a much more rock look. In what situations will Thor find himself forced to change his appearance so much?

After the events of avengers endgame, Thor joins the Guardians of the Galaxy for new galactic adventures alongside Star Lord and the rest of colorful Marvel characters. On the other hand, in this new installment we will see how Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) becomes mighty thor; together they will have to face the villain Gorr, the butcher of gods, played by Christian Bale.

Source | Daily Mail