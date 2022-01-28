this Samsung is not even a month old and has already dropped 150 euros

This high-end mobile does nothing but drop in price quickly.

Do you want to have one of the best high-end phones of the year with a crash of more than 150 euros? This Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G falls to the €601.99 today. And it is that its official and current starting price is 759 euros on its official website and in most online stores. I don’t know what you’re waiting for, does it look like?price mistake?.

Only the model in black color has such a good offer, although all of them, even top versions with 256 GB, they are very discounted to take into account. For the model that concerns us, it represents a decrease of 21% and that is so only 23 days after being presented in society. We are talking about one of the latest releases from Samsung. This offer he has neither feet nor head.

Buy the Galaxy S21 FE 5G for 601.99 euros (RRP €759 )

One of the Samsung’s greatest achievements has been to create terminals like this, high-end, that listen to the fans of the brand. This Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G already has been analyzed and we can say that the differences with the S20 FE version are noticeable, although not as much. If you have the Galaxy S20 FE today, I do not recommend such a change.

However, for all the others who are looking for a very complete and up-to-date high-end, this is your next smartphone without a doubt. We have before us a mobile that mounts the very powerful processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888a 5nm octa-core running at 2.84 GHz, next to the GPU adreno 660 to move all the graphics you want. This version is from 6GB RAM LPDDR5, but you can get another 8 GB version.

The first thing that strikes you is AMOLED screen (Dynamic Amoled 2X) 6.4″ with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 px), very high density (441 dpi), HDR10+, refresh rate at 120 Hz, maximum brightness of 1,300 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 Victus to protect it. In his body he integrates stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos. Under this beautiful screen we have the very fast fingerprint reader.

It is a mobile that arrives with Android 12, 5G mobile technology, NFC, a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 25W (wireless at 15W and reverse at 4.5W), and cameras that make you fall in love, like every Galaxy S: triple rear camera Composed of a 12 MP f/1.8 standard lens, a 12.2 MP f/2.2 wide-angle + macro lens, and an 8 MP f/2.0 telephoto + portrait lens. It can record up to 8K, slow motion at 960fps, has optical stabilizer and RAW shooting. In its front camera, a 32 MP f / 2.2 lens.

