This new SEGA game already has a date and will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on day 1

SEGA announced in the middle of last year a new title that has fans of Two Point Hospital. We refer to Two Point Campus, which will allow players to create and manage the university campus of their dreams.

After months of waiting, we finally have more news about the project, so we already know its release date on consoles and PC. In addition, it was confirmed that its pre-sale starts today with several extras for interested players.

There is another excellent news for Xbox users, because Two Point Campus It will be another day 1 premiere on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC.

the fun of Two Point Campus it will come sooner than you think

Through a statement, SEGA and Two Point Studios revealed that Two Point Campus It will arrive on May 17 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

From the same day, users of Microsoft and PC consoles will be able to download it at no additional cost from Xbox Game Pass. As we told you, the pre-sale of the title starts today and the companies offer some rewards.

Players will receive various bonus items to bring the university of dreams to life. The presale includes a decorative object called Topiaria, which will give a special touch to the school gardens.

Also, the presale offers the Source of Knowledge and the Pearl of Wisdom. the owners of Two Point Hospital they will receive an additional surprise, as they will be rewarded with a Vasity jacket and armor for the hospital game.

Finally, you should know that physical copies of Two Point Campus It will include a map, an exclusive content pack, and a college brochure. Below I leave you the new trailer for the game:

presale incentives

This is what the physical edition of Two Point Campus looks like

Two Point Campus It will arrive on May 17 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Here you will find other news about the title.

