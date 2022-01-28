This is the Toyota RAV4 Raptor… it’s not a Ford, and it exists in Japan

Among the curiosities of the automotive market, we find this Toyota RAV4 with the nickname Raptor in its name.

If when listening to “Raptor” the first thing that comes to your mind are the versions of ford high performanceIn this case it is totally different. In Japan a company created a special paint called “Raptor” and that was tested in a Toyota RAV4.

The reference does not actually refer to any type of preparation of the vehicle, but “Raptor” in this case is the name of a company specialized in protective coatings located in Japan. the one i know commissioned to customize to this RAV4.

The specimen chosen for the demonstration of the special painting is a fourth generation model of the Japanese SUV that was built between 2013-2018. What will Ford think of this presentation in which he did not skimp on making the “Raptor” logos look on the bodywork?

Toyota RAV4 with a “Raptor” look

As we said here, you will not find any type of modification because what is basically wanted is to promote the durability benefits of the coatings urethane paint offered, with which “extraordinary” guarantees were given.

The body of the Toyota RAV4 is covered in dark gray paint from rough texture that according to what was reported, protects it from rust and scratches so that out-of-town trips can be made with more confidence.

This special paint is also applied to the plastic pieces, bumpers, fenders and rear view mirror cover. For purposes of the “Raptor” concept, added graphics that simulate the scratches of the mythical dinosaur from which it takes its name.

It can be said that the effects abroad managed to give it a rougher look to the RAV4 but not to get so excited. Still, it does have some specific elements like Monsta Mud Warrior tires with a two inch riser for suspension.

In addition a rear bumper was added and protective bar After-market. Meanwhile the engine is still the factory one: a 2.0-liter 169 hp of power and 203 Nm of torque connected to a CVT gearbox.

