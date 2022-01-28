This is the record that Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe broke thanks to “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” It has been a resounding success. The most recent film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not only broken box office records, but has also made Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe have left their own mark.

With the premiere of the arachnid movie, the actors became those who have played a Marvel character for the longest time in the history of the studio’s adaptations to the big screen.

Maguire and Dafoe debuted as Peter Parker and Norman Osborn, respectively, in the movie “Spider-Man” from 2002, directed by Sam Raimi. Since “No Way Home” is technically a direct sequel, this makes them carry with their characters 19 years and 225 days, breaking the previous record with had scored Hugh Jackman, giving life to Wolverine for 16 years and 232 days, from “X-Men” to “Logan”.

Who could take the record from them? This 2022, DC is expected to release “TheFlash”, with the promise that we could see again Michael Keaton in the role of Batman. As the actor first played the Dark Knight in 1989, under the direction of Tim Burton, the new film would mean that Keaton has been with the character for no less than 33 years. It will be necessary to see if this unsurpassed brand materializes.