This is the reason why Julia Roberts no longer appears in movies

Julia Roberts is one of the most famous actresses in history and owner of a smile that makes everyone fall in love. This added to a talent that is impossible to ignore, conquered the audience for several years. And although she has not been seen in a new movie for a long time, she is still one of the most beloved stars.

Julia Roberts posing. Source: Julia Roberts Instagram

During his career, roberts He had the opportunity to star in several feature films that were very popular. One of them was Pretty Woman (1990), which took her to the top of fame, My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) and Erin Brockovic, A Bold Woman (2000) for which she received the Oscar for Best Actress. In that same year.

The truth is Julia Roberts She has been away from the big screen. So much so, that her last film was released Ben Is Back in 2018. However, this is because she was also focused on her television career. In addition to standing out in the cinema, the actress also decided to bet on the world of series and starred in a great project, which took too much time.

Julia Roberts in Homecoming

Julia Roberts starred in Homecoming, a psychological thriller series that was part of the Amazon Prime Video catalog. Said fiction was based on a podcast of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. Both creators also officiated as screenwriters on the production.

Nowadays, Julia was sounded to return to the cinema and accepted. She is now filming Ticket to Paradise, a film that she will star alongside George Clooney and is directed by Ol Parker. The film has a premiere scheduled for October 21, 2022. However, viewers are attentive to possible changes in the future due to the health situation of the Covid-19