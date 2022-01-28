This is the “perfect” lithium-sulfur battery: multiplies by five the autonomy of electric vehicles – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Lithium sulfur batteries promise great energy capacities but have their main handicap in the rapid degradation that suffer with the charge and discharge cycles, which translates into a short shelf life. A team of researchers from the University of Michigan has created a new “bio-inspired” battery membrane that allows a lithium-sulfur battery to offer five times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and to keep running for the more than a thousand cycles required to power an electric vehicle .

Li-S battery technology is currently one of the most promising due to its technical, economic and environmental advantages. In the case of electric vehicles, their greater energy capacity and lower cost could help reduce the price and autonomy gap with respect to combustion models. However, unlike lithium-ion batteries, the chemical reaction that occurs inside sulfur batteries leads to the buildup of solid lithium sulfide and liquid lithium polysulfide, causing a loss of active material at the sulfur cathode (negative electrode) and the lithium anode corrosion (positive electrode). This translates directly into further battery degradation and therefore in a very limited useful life.

To solve this problem, the team of researchers at the University of Michigan has shown that an aramid nanofiber membrane, recycled from Kevlarallows lithium-sulfur batteries to overcome their Achilles’ heel: Degradation.

The useful life of a battery is measured by the number of charge and discharge cycles that it is capable of withstanding without an excessive degradation in its energy capacity being appreciated. In the case of Li-S batteries, there is some research claiming to have achieved several hundred cycles, but all at the expense of reduce other fundamental parameters such as recharging capacity and power, resiliency and even safety. The challenge for researchers is to meet the needs of an electric vehicle “meeting each of these parameters and including cost,” says Nicholas Kotov, professor of chemical sciences and engineering at Irving Langmuir University, and director of the research.

The biomimetic engineering of these batteries integrated two scales: molecular and nanoscale. Previously, the team had relied on networks of aramid nanofibers infused with an electrolytic gel to stop one of the main causes of the short life cycles of these batteries: dendrites growing from one electrode to the other, piercing the membrane. The toughness of the aramid fibers stops the dendrites. However, this strategy was not enough.

Lithium-sulfur batteries have another problem: the small lithium and sulfur molecules that form and flow into the lithium stick together and reduce the battery’s capacity. The membrane needed to allow lithium ions to flow from lithium to sulfur and vice versa, blocking lithium polysulfide particles. This ability is called ion selectivity.

“We took inspiration from biological ion channels and designed lithium ion highways where lithium polysulfides cannot pass through tolls,” explains Ahmet Emre, a postdoctoral researcher in chemical engineering and co-author of the paper published in Nature Communications. Lithium ions and lithium polysulfides are similar in size, so it was not enough to block the polysulfides by creating small channels. The researchers added an electrical charge to the pores of the battery membrane by harnessing the lithium polysulfides themselves. These adhered to the aramid nanofibers repelling the lithium polysulfide ions that continue to form on the sulfur electrode while positively charged lithium ions passed freely.

At the beginning of the experiment, lithium polysulfides are only on the left side of the battery cell, for both the industrial membrane on the left and the aramid nanofiber membrane on the right. Half an hour later the industrial membrane filters the lithium polysulfides and after 96 hours the aramid membrane completely blocks the polysulfides. Image Ahmet Emre, Kotov Lab.

According to Kotov, this battery has the “almost perfect” design” to meet all the parameters required by electric vehicles, including the sustainability of their production. Its capacity and efficiency are close to theoretical limits. They allow extreme temperatures, from the highest that occur during rapid recharging to the coldest and winter. With more than 1,000 charge and discharge cycles battery life can be as long as 10 years.

It also offers advantages in terms of sustainability. Sulfur is much more abundant than cobalt in lithium-ion battery electrodes, and the aramid fibers for the membrane can be recycled from old bulletproof vests.

The research was funded by the National Science Foundation and the Department of Defense. The team studied the membrane at the Michigan Center for Materials Characterization. The University of Michigan has patented the membrane, and Kotov is starting a company to bring it to market.