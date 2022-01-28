This is the new series that has Selena Gómez as the protagonist

A new trailer for the series ‘Only murders in the building’ with Selena Gomez has just been released

A preview of Selena Gomez’s new series “Only murders in the building”, in the company of Steve Martin and Martin Short, has just been published on the Hulu YouTube channel. The protagonists of this police comedy are united by their interest in criminology and the types of real crimes.

But reading about crimes in chronicles and professional forums is one thing, and quite another to start investigating for yourself. And this is exactly what the Upper West Side roommates did, who were convinced that one of the residents had been murdered.

All the residents of the elite complex are under the suspicion of the protagonists, and these amateur detectives intend to reveal all their dark secrets. The series is scheduled to premiere on August 31.

Several directors have participated in the series, including Jamie Babbitt (“The Amazing Mrs. Maisel”, Silicon Valley), Shailene Dubius (“Ozark”, “The Sinner”), Gillian Robespierre (“Silicon Valley”).

Part of the shooting of the series took place on the streets of New York, so thanks to the numerous paparazzi, it was possible to track the work of the cast. There is no doubt that even before it is officially released, we see Selena Gomez at her best.

About Selena Gomez

Selena Marie Gomez was born on July 22, 1992, in Grand Prairie, Texas, the daughter of Mandy Cornett and Ricardo Joel Gomez. When she was five years old, her parents divorced and Selena lived with her mother, who married Brian Teefey in 2006.

Selena’s mother is a stage actress, and her daughter has loved watching her work in the dressing room and on stage since she was a child. According to Selena, it was her mother who inspired her creative career. Due to the early start of her career, the girl did not go to school. In May 2010, he obtained the coveted certificate after studying at home.

Selena Gomez acting experience

Selena began acting at the age of seven. His first job was on the television show Barney & Friends. He also had small roles in Spy Kids 3: Game Over and Tough Walker: Trial by Fire. In 2004, when Gomez landed on the Disney Channel during national tryouts, her most notable career began. He played roles in the popular television series «Hannah Montana» and «All Top, or the life of Zach and Cody».

In early 2007, Selena Gomez played one of the three main roles in the Disney series «Wizards of Waverly Place». The show’s premiere was watched by nearly 6 million people.

The TV movie «Protection of the Princess Project» in which he participated gathered 8.5 million viewers on the screen, this was the best third result for a movie that was shown on the Disney Channel at that time. Selena Gomez’s first appearance in a big cinema took place in July 2010, when the movie “Ramona and Beezus” was released.

a great actress

In 2011, she became the star of the romantic comedy Monte Carlo, where she had to play a double role: a simple American woman and a British noblewoman. While preparing, Selena learned to play polo and took part in a two-week course to develop a British accent. The Waverley Square Wizards won her the Children’s Choice Award three years in a row, as well as the 2007 Youth Choice Award. The role in another Cinderella story won the Young Artist Award.

In 2012, Selena was nominated for Sony Pictures Animation’s “Holiday Monster,” a teen drama about rebellious girls seeking adventure and unusual life experiences with comedic elements, rough vacations, and crime thriller aftershocks.

After Gomez appeared in the project “The Wizards Return: Alex vs Alex” (2013), “Come on!” (2013), «Bad behavior» (2014), «Basic principles» (2015), «Neighbors on the trip 2 «(2016), etc. 2015 and 2018.

The singer and actress once again voiced Mavil in the second and third parts of the cartoon “Hotel Transylvania”. In addition, the popular actress also starred in the opening role of famous director Woody Allen’s film “Rainy Day in New York” (2018).

The artist’s career continues on the right track and growing to become, surely, one of the greatest.