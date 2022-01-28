This is the most embarrassing moment of Finneas O’Connell, the brother of Billie Eilish

Finneas O’Connelthe brother of billie eilishrevealed an embarrassing experience he shared with a very famous singer. Finneas took advantage of his social networks to set up a question and answer session, on his Instagram account, and it was there that he made the confession.

Turns out Finneas had been invited to the birthday of Taylor Swift and, well, let’s say that the brother of billie eilish screwed up a bit: “I said ‘thanks for coming’ to Taylor Swift at her own birthday party.”

Finneas has never hidden his admiration for the work of Taylor Swift whom he has praised whenever he has had occasion. The singer celebrated her 32nd birthday last December at a joint party with Alana Haim, who turned 30 two days after hers.

Billie Eilish cancels her concerts

The Billie Eilish Shows in Canada scheduled for February 15 and 16 have been cancelled. The motives? The current situation of the pandemic has also affected the concerts of the young artist. As for the show that she had organized for April 3, it is postponed for only one day, since it coincides with the celebration of the Grammys, an appointment that Billie does not want to miss.