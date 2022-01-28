This is the most cheeky, cheap and peculiar iPhone 13 copy in the world

Throughout 2021 many of the android manufacturers They have dedicated themselves to copying the design that Apple “premiered” with the iPhone 12. It has been made clear that flat frames are in fashion and some companies have taken it to the extreme. Today we talk about the new iPhone 13 copy most exaggerated, cheap and peculiar of the current market. Is a android-based smartphone who uses the Huawei services and that copies almost to the extreme the aesthetics of the iPhone 13.

Gionee 13 Pro: an iPhone 13 with HarmonyOS for $83

Everything in this mobile is very peculiar. Gionee is a mobile brand from China that sells extremely cheap devices. They are not highly recommended, since their hardware is extremely modest, they do not usually have a guarantee and they offer very improvable experiences.

It is also characterized as a brand that doesn’t mind copying the design from other popular devices. The best example is the new Gionee 13 Pro that nails the iPhone 13 design. All parts of the design are based on the device of Manzana.

The camera module is identical, the flat bezels are identical, the notch is identical…even the lock interface is based on the iPhone one! It is a terminal to say the least curious and that, until now, has won the award for most brazen and radical copy of the iPhone 13.

Based on HarmonyOS with Huawei Mobile Services

Gionee has used Huawei’s new operating system: HarmonyOS. It is normal, since it is a device intended for the Chinese market that does not have much room in the West. This makes it impossible to run google services but yes those of Huawei. Initially, it should be a terminal with everything that can be expected from a smartphone.

Yes indeed, your hardware is extremely bad. The design, aesthetically, is the same as that of the iPhone 13, but its internal hardware is worse than that of any cheap mid-range Xiaomi or realme. Its processor is a Unisoc, it has 32 GB of storage and a battery of 3,500mAh.

Despite having a FullHD+ screen, a 13-megapixel dual camera or 4 GB of RAM, these components are of the worst quality you can imagine. It is not recommended to buy a smartphone of this style at all.

The “good” news is that it only costs 83 dollars to change. It is available in various colors and is one of the most curious smartphones on the market due to the fact that it copies the iPhone 13 and include HarmonyOS.