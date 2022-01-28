This is the mansion in Los Feliz that Leo DiCaprio will try to sell again

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most active personalities in the real estate market, a year he usually sells and buys several properties that serve him to maintain the fortune he has made by being one of the most coveted actors in Hollywood.

In August 2021 the Oscar-winning actor tried to sell a mansion in Los Feliz, California, but was unsuccessful so he took the property off the market. Now he returns with the same mansion but with a lower price.

The first time DiCaprio put the mansion up for sale it cost $5.75 million., now lowered the price to $4.89 million dollars. If he manages to sell the place for this price, it means a loss for him, since in 2018 he paid $4.91 million for it.

Leonardo DiCaprio bought this mansion from Moby in 2018/The Grosby Group

bliss property, which DiCaprio bought from electronic music composer Moby, dates from 1926.

Among the features it offers are the high ceilings and its classic architectural design that has been renovated in recent years with slightly more modern elements. It also has a media room, gourmet kitchen, three fireplaces, formal dining room, gym, office and more.

The kitchen stands out for being completely white / The Grosby Group

Two of the rooms that the property has are suite type with marble bathrooms and large dressing rooms.

The mansion is surrounded by large trees that make it look like the house is in a forest. The exterior has a patio with a swimming pool, spa area, terrace and more spaces to spend pleasant afternoons.

The exterior of the mansion is quite cozy and pretty/The Grosby Group

