This is everything we know about Deep Water, the romance of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

It is said to be dramatic, exciting and full of suspense., Deep Water is an erotic thriller based on the 1950 novel of the same name written by Patricia Highsmith. With an on-set romance and a history of violence, this twisted tale of psychological warfare is sure to send chills down your spine. The script was co-written by Sam Levinson and Zach Helm of Euphoria and will be directed by Adrian Lyne, who at 80 has returned to take on the film after 20 years.

What is Deep Water about?

Deep Water is said to follow the same addictive story from the book, taking place in the small town of Little Wesley. The story follows the loveless marriage of Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a well-to-do husband and wife who discover their relationship is in trouble. To avoid a messy divorce, Vic agrees to allow Melinda to have affairs, as long as she doesn’t abandon the family. Vic eventually becomes jealous and decides to try to win his wife back and try to rekindle the spark through dangerous psychological warfare. Vic then becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of Melinda’s lovers as the pair play mind games with deadly results. Layered with subtlety and depth, the emotional story is a favorite novel from author Gillian Flynn, who wrote the book Gone Girl that was adapted into the 2014 thriller of the same name starring Affleck as another brooding bad boy.

Who is Patricia Highsmith?

The author of the novel that inspired the upcoming film, Highsmith is an award-winning crime and thriller writer who wrote titles such as Strangers On A Train, The Talented Mr. Ripley and The Price Of Salt, all of which were adapted into films. Fearing ostracism, Highsman used the pseudonym “Claire Morgan” for her novel The Price Of Salt because the story of two women who fall in love is rooted in some of the author’s life experiences.

Highsmith did not want to be known as a “lesbian book writer” and face the discrimination that came with being a member of the LGBTQ+ community in the 1940s and 1950s. In addition to her twenty-two novels, Highsmith wrote a number of comics, essays, and short stories, and many of his pieces were adapted for film, television, theater and radio.

Who is Adrian Lyne?

The director began his film career with commercials in the 1970s, gaining much of his fame in the 1980s with such films as Foxes, starring Jodie Foster, the 1983 classic Flashdance, the sexually explicit 9 ½ Weeks, and the thriller psychological erotic Fatal Attraction. In the 1990s, Lyne directed the psychological horror film Jacob’s Ladder and the American drama Indecent Proposal, starring Robert Redford, Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore. Lyne began her 20-year hiatus after the 2002 film Unfaithful, an erotic thriller that follows a couple whose marriage goes awry when the wife has an affair with a complete stranger.

Fans of Lyne’s previous films are excited to see her work on the big screen once again, and given her background in erotic thrillers and psychological horror, Lyne is a perfect fit to direct this twisted and gripping story.

Is there a trailer available?

Although filming began in November 2019, a trailer is not yet available. In addition, the images of the film have not yet been shared. As the January release date approaches, fans of Highsmith’s writing are hoping to catch a glimpse of what director Adrian Lyne has done with this dark literary work.

Who makes up the cast?

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas will star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen. Alongside them, the cast includes Tony Award-winning actor Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Milton Howery Jr., Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, Dash Mihok and Kristen Connoly.

Audiences will wait to see if Affleck brings the haunting noir we saw in Gone Girl to this sexy psychological thriller. In an interview with Spanish Vogue, Affleck spoke of co-star Ana De Armas’ “infinite talent,” saying, “The first time we read the scenes together, it was pretty clear that she was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role. […] Her character is the engine of the story and forces her to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy”.

Are there any behind-the-scenes trailers?

Principal photography began on November 4, 2019, in New Orleans. Several months later, Affleck and de Armas were in a very public relationship, vacationing together and even house hunting. The couple dated for nearly a year after meeting on the set of Deep Water. The couple eventually broke up because the Cuban-born actress didn’t want to move her life to Los Angeles, where Ben and her children reside. Although they are no longer together, audiences will be able to see the passion and real-life romance between Affleck and de Armas captured on camera as they play their complex roles.

When will Deep Water be released?

Originally scheduled for release in November 2020, the film was delayed twice and is now slated for a theatrical release in January 2022. With gripping twists and turns and hapless stars in the cast, this erotic thriller is expected to pay off.

Where can you see Deep Water?

Produced by 20th Century Studios, it has not been shared if the film will have a theatrical or streaming release. Since 20th Century Studios doesn’t have its own streaming service, its movies are typically shared between HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Hulu. Considering it’s likely to be an R-rated movie, we can expect it to make its streaming debut on HBO’s service. @worldwide