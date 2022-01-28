This is Elyanna, the Chilean-Palestinian singer who is compared to Rihanna and has the same manager as The Weeknd

It has exceeded 41 million views on YouTube and is even compared to Rihanna. Is about Elian Marjeeh, 19, who is known by her stage name Elyanna.

He has been professionally dedicated to music since 2019 and already has an album on Spotify and on his YouTube channel, accumulating millions of visits.

Connection with Chile

Elyanna is of Palestinian parents and currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and her connection to our country is because his paternal grandmother is Chilean, revealed in conversation with LUN.

“My grandmother and my relatives live in Chile. I usually go there once a year to spend Christmas and New Years.. I was there recently, because my grandmother lives in Viña del Mar,” he says.

Despite not being recognized during her time in the Valparaíso region, many people wrote to her to find out where she was to meet her in person.

Talent

The singer comes from a family of artists and it was her brother who discovered her by singing a song by Adele: “He told my family that I could be a good singer and I’ve kept working on it.”

Currently, it is represented by Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, who has also worked with stars like The Weeknd Y Doja Cat. “It’s crazy that he is my manager,” he says.

Although he sings in Arabic, his mother tongue, he does not rule out the possibility that at some point he will explore other languages, such as English or even Spanish.

“Arab Rihanna”

Magazine covers, such as Vogue Arabia, have compared Ian to the “Umbrella” singer, Rihanna, for her brunette features and green eyes, calling her the “Arab Rihanna”.

About this nickname, he says that “It is an honor and I am very grateful for the people who like my music.“, he concludes.

All about Chilean Celebrities