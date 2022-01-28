They reveal that Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire did therapy before Spider-Man – NV News

According to director Jon Watts, Tom Holland had a heart-to-heart with the previous stars of spider-manbefore filming his first scene in No Way Home.

Spider-men unite!

That’s exactly what happened both on and off screen with Tom Holland and the former stars of spider-manAndrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, during the making of the latest installment of the superhero franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a new interview with Variety, Released on January 26, director Jon Watts revealed that the three actors prepared for the epic multiverse with a candid conversation about their respective approaches to playing Peter Parker.

No Way Home also featured the return of villains Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Electro (Jamie Foxx). For Watts, it was crucial to let the star-studded cast shine on their own.

“The only thing that made me nervous was that I would miss out on something great,” he said. “As a director, you always keep your eyes and ears open.

Garfield starred in the series Amazing Spider-Man from 2012 to 2014, while Maguire played the masked hero in the films from 2002 to 2007.

Before the launch of No Way Homethe two stars kept their mouths shut about their surprise cameos: with Garfield even lying to his former co-star Emma Stone about his involvement in the film.

Source: E!