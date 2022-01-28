They make a braid in the Faculty of Medicine of #UAEMéx

Toluca / Mexico State

With the aim of helping people who are undergoing cancer treatment and require a wigmembers of the Human Rights and Peace Committee and students from the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEMéx) promote the Trenzatón, a campaign to collect natural hair.

Alison Vilchis and Paloma Rubio, students of the Faculty and representatives of said Committeeexplained in an interview that the goal will be to collect as many braids of natural hair as possible that will be donated to the DIF for the making of wigs in support of said sector of society.

They highlighted that after two years of stopping the activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year they resumed the campaign and although they noticed a decrease in donors, they highlighted that only on the first day they received eight braids, mostly from young women and one old person.

“The braids that we get to put together are good, the goal is to make someone happy and with the ones that we put together we will be able to achieve the goal,” said Alison Vilchis, who said that the call was launched through social networks just this Tuesday and the response was favourable.

They specified that the person must already wear the braid tied with garters at each endit must be clean and inside a plastic bag with easy opening or in an envelope bag, which must carry the data of the donor, age, email and origin.

The measurement of the braid must be 30 centimeters, the hair must be free of dyes, without a stye, or mistreated, with the aim of delivering them in good condition to the state DIF, who will be in charge of using it to make oncological wigs.

The collection point is outside the Faculty of Medicinethe second day of collection will be Friday, January 28 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Inviting people to donate their hair to make someone else happy and to be supportive, especially since there are people who go through a complicated disease such as cancer and lose their hair, so this is a good opportunity to support”, indicated Paloma Rubio.

