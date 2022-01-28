These are the salaries of the protagonists of the Marvel movies

Since the first films of the saga were released in 2008 Marvelbased on the superheroes in his comics, the grossing records in ticket office all over the world they have only repeated themselves.

Without going any further, ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’, released in Spain in December 2021, raised in our country €7 million the first weekend and was the second highest collection in history in the United States: 260 million dollars (230.5 million euros).

The success of the films has also been reflected in the payroll of the actors and actresses who have participated in them. The portal ‘Just Jured’ has compiled the salaries of some of them and more than one hardly fit the zeros in his primer.

Chris Hemsworth’s salary

The most surprising cases are those of Chris Hemsworth Y Robert Downey Jr. The actor who gives life to Thor began earning “only” $150,000 for the movie he starred in in 2011 and six years later he already charged $15 million for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. The same received a year later for starring in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. This 2022 will pocket 20 million of dollars for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘.

The actor who earns the most in the Marvel saga

The most amazing case is that of the actor Robert Downey Jr. In his first film of 2008, ‘Iron Man’, he already received 500,000 dollars. In ‘The Avengers’, the fee rose to $50 million (including box office bonuses and other compensation). For his participation in ‘Spider-man: Homecoming’ she received 5 million euros… for three days of work! And already the ball comes in 2018: 75 million dollars for participating in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Spoiler alert! With this amount, Downey Jr. is the highest earner of all the partners we mention in this article.

Salary of Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson They don’t fall short either. He has seen how his account grew by 30 million dollars (15 million for each of the two Marvel movies in which he has participated). The actress has earned 15 million for ‘Black Widow’ (for ‘The Avengers’ she earned between 4 and 6 million).

Marvel’s worst paid

For its part, to benedict cumberbatch he was paid around 5.5 million for ‘Doctor Strange’; and for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, about 7.5 million (not counting bonuses).

And in the last positions of the ranking are Brie Larson (5 million for ‘Captain Marvel’), Jeremy Renner Y Mark Ruffalo (between 2 and 3 million for ‘The Avengers’) and Chadwick Boseman (2 million for ‘Black Panther’).

Even those who have received the least have become literally rich thanks to their participation in the most famous saga of superheroes in the history of cinema.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Sara Sálamo denounces the ignorance that exists about motherhood