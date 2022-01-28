These are the 5 worst diets in Spain according to nutritionists: how to lose weight healthily

Related news

The European Medical Institute on Obesity (IMEO) launches its ninth edition of the ranking of best and worst diets. The ranking is supported by twenty experts in obesity and health care, including endocrine doctors and bariatric surgeons, clinical and sports nutritionists, dieticians, psychologists, therapists and physical trainers.

Experts remember that less healthy diets are sensational and very restrictive, promise to lose a lot of weight in a short time, being unsustainable in the long term. In addition, they lack scientific support and often resort to “miraculous and dangerous” decisions.

The first discouraged is ‘the puncture diet. It is an injectable drug that claims to reduce weight with virtually no effort. Its active ingredient is liraglutide, with effect appetite suppressant that acts on brain receptors increasing the feeling of satiety during the following 24 hours. To maintain this anorexigenic effect, it must be injected daily at the same time.

This type of drug has been marketed in Spain since 2016. The list of side effects that it can produce is long: from mild ones such as vomiting, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, constipation or diarrhoea, to some very serious ones, such as necrotizing pancreatitis, intestinal obstruction, type II diabetes, kidney failure or heart attack.

The second is the ‘patch diet’. It promises to lose between 4 and 8 kilos per month for the modest price of 25 euros per package. “They have no side effects, but not scientifically proven its effectiveness in weight loss,” says Immaculate Luengo, clinical nutritionist and expert in community and sports nutrition from IMEO.

The third is the keto or ketogenic diet with its most controversial variants, such as Atkins, Scardale or Dukan. It promises significant weight loss, 2 to 3 kilos a week, and is often associated with the names of Jennifer Lopez or actress Halle Berry. It is a diet based on up to 80% in protein and fat intake, an amount that is unsustainable compared to the Japanese diet, one of the healthiest and longest, composed of only 20 percent fat.

“When someone follows this pattern and stops consuming carbohydrates, their body loses its main source of energy and turns to stored fat as supply“, explains the IMEO clinical nutritionist Carmen Climbing. By reducing the consumption of foods rich in simple sugars that provide a large amount of empty calories, you reduce your total caloric intake, since foods rich in protein and fat, the ones allowed, are very satiating, so you will eat less.

For all these reasons, this guideline should be done only under the supervision of a qualified health professional and for a limited time, since it can cause health problems derived from the accumulation of ketone bodies. They can range from mild (bad breath, nausea, cramps, dizziness, constipation, or headaches) to severe (dehydration, hyperuricemia, kidney failure, or brain edema).

Fourth, they point out the ‘baby diet‘ with which you can lose up to 3 kilos in a week. It triumphs among younger women and celebrities such as Lady Gaga or Jennifer Aniston. It consists of replacing the solid daily diet with crushed foods with consistency liquid or semisolid including mashed fruit, vegetable purees, or meal replacement shakes. This type of diet does not is necessarily less caloric than a diet that includes all kinds of consistencies.

Finally, the ‘severe dissociated diet’, which promises to lose about 3 kilos a week and is one of the favorites of actress Kate Winslet and singer Kylie Minogue. This diet has no significant side effects, is monotonous and difficult to follow over time, produces fatigue and an assured ebounce effect when leaving it.

The five best diets

On the contrary, experts highlight five diets that contribute to a healthy lifestyle. The first would be the one with ‘change 360’, where the objective is not focused only on weight loss, but on other equally important aspects, such as health, the role of food as medicine, vitality and mood, sleep quality, stress, physical improvement and body composition or reduce and delay the effects of aging.

Recommend taking large amounts of fruits and vegetables and, to a lesser extent, carbohydrates whole grains, lean sources of protein such as vegetables, fish and low-fat dairy, as well as heart-healthy fats. The drinks allowed to be taken between the main meals are water, coffee and infusions.

The psychonutrition or no diet, which is the one followed by the former model Heidi Klum and the actress Ana de Armas. It deals with the relationship that people have with food, their behaviors, such as eating out of anxiety or their emotional bond with certain types of food in certain situations or moods.

It’s about learning to eat without extreme restrictions, that is why it does not rule out any food group, it prioritizes vegetables, fruits, legumes, meat, fish, flours and whole grains, good fats rich in antioxidants and it does not exclude indulging in a whim of lower nutritional quality or processed on an occasional basis.

Third, it recommends the ‘real food‘. Those who follow him take care of their health based on “real food” that includes both whole and fresh foods, which have been minimally processed. Although the fundamental objective is not weight loss, this can occur at a rate of half a kilo per week as a collateral consequence of the improvement in lifestyle and the reduction of the consumption of certain high-calorie and low-satiating products, such as biscuits, buns, juices and soft drinks or industrial sauces among others.

Another diet he recommends is the ‘intermittent fasting 8/16‘, followed by Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. The fast that commonly gives the best results would be 16/8, while thresholds above 10pm for long periods would be discouraged due to a greater probability of loss of muscle mass.

In the fast 8/16 we will have a first phase of 16 hours long in which we are not going to eat any food and to a large extent it usually coincides with the period that we dedicate to sleep, skipping breakfast and then proceeding with the feed window. Low-calorie liquids such as water, tea and a certain amount of coffee could be consumed at all times to reduce the feeling of hunger.

Finally there is the ‘flexitarian diet‘ based on the consumption of a vegetarian diet in which only occasionally meat or fish is consumed. Although it is not a diet to lose weight as such, well planned can help us in this task at a healthy rate of between half and a kilo of fat per week.

