These are all the premieres of February 2022 in Mexico

February is not only the month of love and friendship, it is also the month of series and movie premieres that come to your screen thanks to Amazon Prime Video.

For this second month of 2022, the streaming service has great premieres that range from new series to funny movies that you will surely enjoy with the whole family.

So sit back and discover all the premieres that Amazon Prime Video has for February 2022 in Mexico.

Series premiering on Amazon Prime Video in February

february 4

reacher | New serie

Reacher, an Amazon Prime Video original series, will tell the story of Jack Reacher, a man who becomes the main suspect in a crime.

Reacher is a former military policeman looking to live a quiet and secluded life, so he steps away from the digital world to achieve it.

But all this changes when he is identified as a murder suspect.

Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy | New serie

This series combines the best of stand-up with various celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Anthony Anderson, Tichina Arnold, Nick Cannon and many more. You can not lose this!

February 11th

Flavia dos Santos: Stand Up Sex

This program will help you solve all those doubts about sex that intrigue you so much.

18th of February

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel | New season

Most Dangerous Game | New serie

February 25

The Good Doctor | New season

You may also like:

The Green Knight, where to see the most anticipated premiere in Mexico



Movies premiering on Amazon Prime Video in February

february 4

the best families

If you’re looking for comedy and a lot, a lot of drama, you can’t miss The Best Families.

This film follows the lives of two rich families who keep a big secret that comes to light 30 years later.

This secret will turn the perfect world of these families and their employees upside down, forcing them to take out all the dirty laundry.

February 11th

I Want You Back

For all the romantics and lovers, the romantic comedy I Want You Back will arrive.

This film follows the story of Peter and Emma, ​​two thirtysomethings who have been left by their respective partners.

Wanting to win back their ex-partners, Peter and Ema team up to win back love and destroy their ex’s new relationships.

February 14th

TQM

February 15

Jack & Jill

This Adam Sandler comedy tells the story of Jack, a family man who must deal with the terrible visit of his sister Jill at Christmas.

Jill’s visit takes longer than necessary, which will force them to live together and iron out rough edges.

February 21st

Spiral

If you’re a fan of horror movies, you can’t miss Spiral, a film that follows the life of Zeke Banks and his partner who take charge of an investigation into a series of murders.

The more they dive into the investigation, the more they get into this terrible game.

February 25

03:34 earthquake in Chile

This film tells, from three different perspectives, how the earthquake in Chile on February 27, 2010 was experienced.

bad boys for life

One of the most anticipated movies for this month on Amazon Prime Video is Bad Boys for life, with the return of cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett.

Which of these Amazon Prime Video premieres are you not going to miss?

You may also like:

Netflix: all the PREMIERES of February 2022 that you cannot miss



Subscribe here to our Newsletter so that you are up to date with our contents.

