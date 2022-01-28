There will be another ‘spin-off’ of ‘The Suicide Squad’ according to James Gunn

The sequel reboot the suicide squad (James Gunn, 2021) specialized critics and viewers liked much more than the, perhaps, unfairly hated film by David Ayer (2016). Not without reason, we are enjoying a spin-off series on HBO Maxjust as fun The peacemaker (Gunn, since 2022). Thus, the American filmmaker has managed Guardians of the Galaxy (2014, 2017) and this is what JJ Abrams with his first contributions to starwars Y star trek: a triumph in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe.

And there are news about the second with James Gunn himself. In the same interview, for the Hero Nation Podcast from dead lineduring which he has declared that the third volume on the adventures of Starlord (Chris Pratt) and company will be of a darker depth and the end for them, has also confirmed that he will be in charge of one second spinoff from the suicide squad on HBO Max, that is, a new series starring another of the members of the crazy group of antiheroes. But she has not wanted to reveal who it is at the moment.

The candidates to star in the second ‘spin-off’ of ‘The Suicide Squad’

“Now we are working on something else, another television program that is connected to that universe,” he wanted to comment; and then: “I can’t say. I can not say anything”. Only, on the other hand, that she “doesn’t think she’s the same gender; it won’t be so much a comedy What The peacemaker”. The latter is quite disconcerting to us because of the humorous talent that James Gunn has shown, in Guardians of the Galaxy, the suicide squad and the first series spinoff from HBO Max, and because his drama chops are unknown.

What’s more, the candidates for its leading role are not many. We have Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who should be ruled out because she already had Birds of prey (Cathy Yan, 2020); Robert DuBois or Bloodsport (Idris Elba), a much more likely character; or the Rat Catcher (Daniela Melchior). And Nanaue or King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) and the surviving Weasel (Sean Gunn) can also be forgotten in a dramatic series.

But nevertheless, they can decide on a prequel and play with missing characters, like Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Abner Krill or the Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian). But not with any of the other wacky lures in Corto Maltese at the start of the suicide squad, from Savant (Michael Rooker), TDK (Nathan Fillion), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) to Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Javelin (Flula Borg) or Mongal (Mayling Ng). We’ll see soon.

Sign up in hbo max and you will have access to the best series and exclusive movies What TheWire, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones. It includes the entire Warner catalogue, the Cartoon Network classics and the big premieres like Matrix Y dunes.