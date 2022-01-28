The Weeknd, Adele, Aitana, Ed Sheeran… 42 great songs to start the week in style

If you want your week to be the most musical, You cannot miss these 42 themes that we have selected for you.

A proposal like this must start with artists who are up to the task. For this reason, the first person in charge of starting your week full of motivation is Adele, and the first single of his new album 30, Easy On Me. follow him Elton John Y Dua Lipa, who unite their undeniable musical talent in an unprecedented collaboration Cold Heart, Y The Weeknd, with his already known Blinding Lights.

Ana Mena has two themes in this selection: Light music Y A sudden kiss his song with Rocco Hunt. In the same way, you can listen to two singles from Aitana, which will transport you directly to berlin Y Formentera, and even of Ed Sheeran, with the pop rhythms of Bad Habits Y Shivers.

Our proposal has songs of all genres, and of all colors. from the pop of Sebastian Yatra and its red heelss, even the festival music of The sticker with Down For Love, and the house style of Lost Frequencies and its success We Are You Now.

The topic Sand castles from Pablo Alboran is a big bet. In addition, the artist launches a new tour in 2022, and will visit Spanish cities such as Barcelona, ​​on March 7, 8 and 11, or Madrid on March 22. Other great songs that will liven up your week? Don’t Go Yet from Camila Hair, Liberty from Nil Miller, matter of luck of NAtalia Lacunza, or the new version of Nathy Peluso from the classic To live like this is to die of love.

What are you waiting for? Turn your living room into a dance floor… And hit play!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries