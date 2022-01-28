the symbol of the reopening of relations between China and the United States

Glenn Cowan and Zhuang Zedong. An American and a Japanese. Two men and a chance encounter. And a sport, of course, table tennis. This is how it could be described what for a little over 50 years was baptized as the “Diplomacy of ping pong”.

It happened on April 11, 1971. At that time, the United States table tennis team was in Nagoya, Japan, to play the 31st World Cup in that sport. In one of the series, a bus from the organization left Cowan on foot and Zedong suggested he get on his delegation’s bus. That contact, due to that omission of the organization, was the initial kick for the visit, in February 1972, of Richard Nixon, President of the United States, to Mao, top leader of the Communist Party of China, at the Zhongnanhai Palace, to lay the foundations for a bilateral relationship that led to the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, only in 1979. Thus began to thaw a blockade that had lasted more than two decades, since, in 1949, Mao had risen to power in the China which then became Communist China.

For two decades, the 1950s and 1960s, the United States and China were close enemies. Their military forces clashed in the trenches of the Korean War and during the Vietnam War they were also on opposing sides. The differences persisted until the late 1960s, when the Chinese Communist Party began to rethink its policy toward the United States.

Although it seems unlikely, a sport, with enormous popularity in one and much less in the other (China and the United States, in that order), contributed to accelerating the thaw between two of the great world powers. On that date, on April 10, 1971, the North American table tennis team crossed the border of the then British colony of Hong Kong bound for the now Asian giant. The meeting lasted a week and marked a milestone: it was the first trip of athletes (nine players, four officials and the wives of two of them) from the United States to China. Enough time to play a series of matches, visit the Great Wall, the Summer Palace located a few kilometers from Beijing and attend a ballet performance. In this way the call was initiated. “ping pong diplomacy”.

On that bus ride, Zedong, after several minutes of uncertainty, opened the dialogue. The Chinese himself, triple world champion, said, in an interview in 2002, that he hesitated a lot to talk to Cowan: “I grew up with the slogan ‘Down with US imperialism!’ And during the Cultural Revolution, the rope of the class struggle was taut, unprecedented. I was asking myself, ‘Is it okay to hang out with your number one enemy?’”. To break threads, he gave her a gift, the first thing he had at hand: a small silk portrait of the Huangshang mountains. Instead, Cowan had nothing. For this reason, upon arriving at the hotel in Nagoya where his delegation was staying, and in front of dozens of journalists who already knew that there was an American among the Chinese and were waiting to register that arrival, Cowan bought a T-shirt with the symbol of peace in red colors , white and blue, those of the United States flag, which had a legend: “let it be”, title of the legendary song by The Beatles.

According to Tim Boggan, one of the witnesses of that trip and a benchmark for table tennis in the United States, the so-called “ping pong diplomacy could have been possible thanks to three situations: the initiative of the then president of the International Federation of this discipline, the Welshman Roy Evans, who proposed to the Chinese sports authorities that they organize events such as the American tour to break the isolation; an invitation to the American player, Leah Miss Ping Neuberger, 1956 world champion in mixed doubles, who traveled to China with a Canadian delegation and was granted a visa before the 1971 players and finally, the providential meeting between Zedong and Cowan. He told it in his book “History Of Us Table Tennis”.

Cowan and Zedong, those responsible for initiating the link between the United States and China, never saw each other again. The American died in 2004, at 51, after failing to resist bypass surgery. The Chinese died in 2013, at 72 years old. Both were born on the same day, August 25, although twelve years apart. Zedong in 1940 and Cowan in 1952.

And Forrest Gump, the 1994 blockbuster movie, references the “ping pong diplomacy” when its protagonist, actor Tom Hanks, is part of the delegation of American table tennis players visiting China for the first time since Mao’s Communist Revolution. In the film, in one scene, Gump participates in a talk with presenter Dick Cavett, who interviews him along with John Lennon. “They told us that world peace was in our hands and when I returned to the United States I was more famous than Pinocchio”, bill Forrest, emulating Glenn Cowan.