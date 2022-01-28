SING 2

★★★☆☆

SEQUELS to a much-loved movie can be tricky, and sticking to the original winning formula is always a good idea.

It’s something Sing 2 does all too well, treading on several of the same footprints.

Having put together a talented team in the first movie, Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) is the koala with stars in his eyes and wants to get the gang together to put on a dazzling-style show in front of a packed stadium.

The narrative feels a bit thin and lazy, considering that the first scene of the film sees the band performing a hit show with an enthusiastic audience.

But Buster wants bigger and brighter.

Trying to make his way to the big time, he promises sinister media mogul Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale) that he’ll make sure world-famous musician Clay Calloway (Bono) joins them onstage every night.

The only problem is that Clay is a recluse who hasn’t been seen or heard on stage for 15 years.

The idea of ​​involving Clay gives Jimmy pause, and he allows Buster to fulfill his dream, as long as he keeps his promise. If not, Jimmy tells Buster that he will “knock him off the roof”.

This sets up Sing 2 for the predictable plot teetering on the brink of disaster, with Buster’s dreams potentially shattered if Clay, who we soon discover is a grieving old man, doesn’t act.

Many of the other characters are also going through their own mini-crises.

Piano-playing gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton) can’t master the choreography, down-to-earth pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) develops paralyzing vertigo, and new wolf character Porsha Crystal (Halsey) cries herself to sleep afterwards. of a while. critical

Written and directed by Garth Jennings, Sing 2 is packed with fantastic tunes, from Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road to Alicia Keys’ Girl On Fire. The U2 classic I still haven’t found what I’m looking for.

Also, the sweet colors and animation are crisp and exciting to watch.

Sing 2 certainly won’t go down in the history books of brilliance.

But its all-star cast, gut-wrenching energy and impressive soundtrack mean it passes the audition round.

AMULET

(15) 99 minutes

★★★★☆

A decaying haunted house is the heart of this horror movie. And boy, does Amulet deliver chills and spills.

From the start, actress-turned-director Romola Garai evokes intense feelings of fear and paranoia.

3

Expect edgy dream sequences, slasher gore, and fanged bat-like creatures. However, there are few clichés about this film.

It begins with Tomaz (Alec Secareanu) as a young soldier guarding an isolated outpost deep in a forest during an unnamed foreign war.

While digging one day, he finds a carved figure of a woman, a mysterious amulet.

Suddenly, we see a slightly older, bearded Tomaz waking up from a disturbing dream in a London squat.

Tomaz works as a builder in the city to earn small amounts of money that he hides every night.

After a freak squat fire leaves him penniless, he meets Sister Claire (Imelda Staunton), who offers him a place to stay in the old house, inhabited by a young Magda (Carla Juri) and her dying mother. .

As Tomaz begins to fall for Magda, we see a glimpse of a happy ending.

But he can’t ignore his growing suspicion that something bad lives in the house.

The brilliant, stomach-churning twist involving the amulet will stay with you for days after viewing.

PARALLEL MOTHERS

(PG) 120 minutes

★★★★☆

The Spanish dream team made up of actress Penélope Cruz and screenwriter and director Pedro Almodóvar continues to shine in their seventh collaboration.

In typical Almodovar style, there are astute depictions of women and a wealth of thought-provoking political history, as well as an outstanding twist by Cruz, who somehow makes the convoluted, melodramatic plot seem plausible.

3

She plays Janis, a single and confident photographer who lives in Madrid.

Nearing her 40th birthday, she becomes pregnant after an affair with the married Arturo (Israel Elejalde) and chooses to end her affair but keep the baby.

Her roommate in the maternity ward is Ana (Milena Smit), a younger woman who lives with her narcissistic mother Teresa (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón).

The two bond, but after taking their daughters home, Janis slowly realizes that there has been a mix-up and that each has been discharged with the other’s newborn.

The tumultuous plot twists constantly, linking to darker times in Spain’s past, but balanced so deftly that it captivates.

It helps that the confident, nuanced explorations of motherhood are free from hysteria and have flair and comedy, especially from Rossy de Palma, who plays Janis’s friend Elena.