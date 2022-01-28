The style of… Milena Smit

Whom?

Her name is Elisa Milena Smit Márquez, but she has become known as Milena Smit. She was born on October 5, 1996 in Murcia and when she was only 15 years old she started working as a model. She trained as an actress at the Cristina Rota acting school and was taught by Bernard Hiller (famous for having worked as a coach for Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz). He got the opportunity to shoot the movie you will not kill, by David Victori, together with Mario Casas, while working at a hotel as a receptionist. She was nominated for the Goya Awards as best new actress and winner of the Resplandor de Días de Cine Award. Later she was signed by Pedro Almodóvar for his film Parallel mothers. From then on, his working life has been non-stop: the series Soul, the horror film Tin&Tina, the debut feature by Luc Knowles dragonflies, and the lead role for the new Netflix series the snow girl, based on the homonymous book by Javier Castillo.

Why is everyone talking about her now?

Because after starring in the new film by Pedro Almodóvar, parallel mothers, along with Penélope Cruz and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, has become the actress of the moment.

Personal life

At the time it was rumored that something had come up with Mario Casas, his leading partner in you will not kill, but nothing could be further from the truth: they have a very special relationship, but he continues with his partner and she does not speak a word about her private life.

Do you have a stylist?

His first red carpet was in 2020, on the occasion of the feature film you will not kill, and her stylist, Freddy Alonso, had to fight because no top brand wanted to dress the actress. The impeccable work of Freddy and the character of the young woman made Loewe, Gucci, Palomo Spain or Stella McCartney enter the game. Now, the situation is completely opposite and it is the designers who are fighting for Smit to carry their designs.

How is your style?

Talking about Milena Smit’s style of dress is almost impossible, since very different airs come together in it. This actress and model usually wears outfits eclectic in which she naturally mixes a romantic garment such as a jacket, with something more traditional such as a ruffled skirt, and the punk aesthetic of suspenders, a top, or boots. He declares himself a lover of black and assures that it is “very faithful to how I feel at different times in my life.” To stand out on the red carpet, she usually opts for young Spanish designers such as ManéMané or Palomo Spain, which she combines with looks from big fashion names such as Givenchy.

Actress Milena Smit at the Venice Film Festival.

Your best ‘look’?

The actress made her debut on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival to present the film Parallel Mothers in a two-tone bespoke Balmain dress, Bvlgari jewelery and Mascaró shoes (pictured). The garment is inspired by a top from the firm’s Spring 2020 collection, and the best features are its impossible transparencies, its mermaid cut and its angular shoulder pads. What beauty look, Milena opted for a collected hairstyle with a wet effect and a natural makeup that left all the prominence to the dress and the jewels. Her stylist wanted her to feel comfortable and not be too showy.

And for the day?

The black, the marked make-up, the transparencies and the pronounced necklines that reveal their tattoos are companions of their outfits daily, something that makes it unique and responsible for a style somewhere between urban and gothic.

Your fetish garment

Their outfits they always have a touch of sobriety, combining black with tight and long garments.