The Spears sisters, on the warpath

Shortly before the personal problems of Britney Spears began that culminated in her being tutored by her father, in 2008, another Spears burst into the artistic universe. If her older sister achieved fame in 1992, at just 11 years old, on the Disney channel presenting The Mickey Mouse Club Jamie Lynn (born 1991) became very popular in 2005, thanks to the series Zoey 101 , from Nickelodeon, which ended its broadcast in 2008. The union of the two sisters at that time was very strong. As an example, the main theme of the series about a Californian boarding school follow me was performed by Jamie Lynn, but Britney composed it.

The image of the successful singer was becoming dark, due to her personal and emotional scandals. While Jamie Lynn’s was sweet and bright, even when it was revealed that she was pregnant at just 16 years old. In June 2008, her daughter Maddie was born. With the baby’s father she broke up two years later. And in 2014 she married Jamie Watson. In April 2018, she had Ella Ivey’s second child. The two girls are 10 years apart, the same difference between her and Britney.

Jamie Lynn starred in the youth series ‘Zoey 101’ and got pregnant at the age of 16

Jamie Lynn has reiterated on more than one occasion that Britney considered her more than a sister as a second mother. And although she did not speak publicly during the 13 years that her father exercised guardianship, once Britney was free she declared: “I think it is very clear, from the day I was born, that I have only loved, adored and supported my sister. ”.

But Britney has not understood it that way and plans to sue her entire family, including her sister for having looked the other way when her father exercised a tyrannical guardianship over her. Waiting for the courts to rule, the singer has started a war against her younger sister after the publication of a memoir of her: Things that I Should Have Said d i cho) .

Last week, Jamie Lynn Spears was interviewed on the show good morning america , in which he confessed that “he did not know what was happening”, when his sister was placed under a legal guardianship controlled by his father, among other things because it coincided with her pregnancy. And in the book she precisely accuses Britney of “throwing her to the media wolves” when she declared in court that she wanted to “sue her entire family”.

Britney has stopped following her on the networks and on her Instagram, she has posted some messages in an aggressive tone (“Only a scum would make up things like that about someone”) and others more conciliatory, in which she shows her disappointment at her sister’s statements and he remembers that he waited “days” for him to answer his calls.

Britney’s lawyer has sent a letter to Jamie Lynn to stop quoting her in the book’s promotional campaign

In addition, her lawyer Mathew Rosengart has sent a letter demanding that the artist’s younger sister “cease and desist from making derogatory references to Britney during the promotional campaign.” “If you fail to do so and continue with the defamation, Britney will be forced to consider and take appropriate legal action.” He added: “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read her book, she and millions of her fans are shocked to see how she has once again exploited it for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she, ”the lawyer insisted in the letter.





The latest chapter in Jamie Lynn’s loss of support is that she intended to make a generous donation of part of the profits from the book to This Is My Brave, an NGO dedicated to helping and raising awareness of mental health issues. However, the NGO has decided to reject the donation due to the bad image that Jamie Lynn is currently projecting, who will premiere the second season of Netflix on February 4 Sweet Magnolias .