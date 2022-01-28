The singer reveals the reason why she dyed her hair platinum blonde

In mid-March Billie Eilish left her followers speechless with a radical change of look. After more than two years with the root of her hair dyed in fluorescent green, the singer surprised with a new image of her with platinum blonde hair that unleashed her madness among her fans.

Since then, the interpreter of ‘Bad guy’ has been delighted with her ‘shag’ mane, with many layers, which she wears wavy for a more casual touch, adapted to her transgressive style. An eighties-inspired hairstyle that also includes one of the trends of the season, the curtain fringe, which sweetens the artist’s features.

Billie Eilish with her new look Instagram @billieeilish

In recent weeks there have been several theories about this change of look. That if it was a promise, that if she had gotten tired of her bicolor hair… But it was the 19-year-old herself who was in charge of revealing to Ellen De Generes how this new hairstyle came about. During a virtual interview on the comic’s program, which this week announced the end of her show, Eilish pointed out that the change was thanks to a follower of hers.





“I do not know what happened to me. I saw a montage of a fan when he had green hair. It was a picture of me and he edited it with blonde hair and I was like, ‘Oh! She’s crazy! I want it! So I thought of it as a dream. I didn’t think it would happen because my hair has been through a lot. I thought I would burn it if I tried, but I did! ”, He has confessed her.

In addition, Billie has explained how the process of her new look was. It was in mid-January when she began to gradually bleach her hair. “It was very complicated,” acknowledged the young woman, who has also confirmed that she had to resort to a wig for six weeks before completing the process.

Billie Eilish poses with her new look for ‘Vogue’ magazine fashion

One of the greatest fears of the interpreter of ‘Your power’ was that her hair would not withstand the dyes and would end up weakening and breaking. A fear that finally has not been fulfilled, since as the singer herself has affirmed, her hair was more fragile when she wore it dyed with the fluorine green root than now that she wears it in a single tone.

