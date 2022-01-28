The signing of the market! Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus Turin

Due to the economic amount that you are talking about and what it means for the teams that have been immersed in the agreement, the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus Turin It is the signing of the winter market, at least so far. The old lady has paid no more and no less than 75 million euros to be able to get the services of the Serbian striker.

Since Massimiliano Allegri assumed the position of DT of Juve in this second stage for both, the need to have a scoring striker who would mark the differences had become palpable.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Premier left the position orphaned for the Italians, especially considering the level shown by players like Álvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala or Moise Kean.

Now, the arrival of the nine o’clock ACF Fiorentina It represents a before and after in the reconstruction of the team that wants to return to the highest levels of Serie A and the Champions League.

What record Juve?

At the Juventus Stadium they will enjoy from today one of the best strikers in the world. It is not a project of anything despite its youth, it is a reality. The total striker called to mark an era in Italian football and one of the few who come close to the monsters in hope of level: Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.