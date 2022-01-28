the series that makes fun of suspense

What A scary movie laughed at various horror films or Johnny English of James Bond, the new miniseries The woman of the house in front of the girl in the window -yes, that is its extensive title- comes to give an acid look to well-known thrillers.

Among those who are The woman at the window, with Amy Adams, and the girl on the train, with Emily Blunt, both of which share the fact that their protagonists are women who may be imagining things and they are also based on successful suspense novels.

But Netflix’s original bet, created by Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras, goes further and touches with its parody many other titles that bring the psychological thriller to the screen, betting on common places and stereotyped characters.

and makes it through eight chapters focused on Anna (Kristen Bell), who lives in a quiet neighborhood and she spends her days in an armchair in front of the window that allows her to contemplate the neighbors, always in a dressing gown, along with a book and a large glass of red wine.

An “activity” with which fills his existence after losing his daughter Elizabeth (Appy Pratt) in an accident, moving away from her husband Douglas (Michael Ealy) and abandoning her passion for painting; which he replaced with countless bottles of alcohol and tranquilizers.

Which at times leaves to see the progress of Buell (Cameron Britton) with the arrangement of the mailbox in his driveway and is carried away by his imagination, transporting his missing daughter to school before the displeased look of the other mothers.

The neighbors who change their routine

However, something comes to change his routine completely: the arrival of new tenants to the house opposite, who are Neil (Tom Riley), a widower with a British accent, and his daughter Emma (Samsara Leela Yett), who is the same age Elizabeth would have been.

Which makes the protagonist decide to welcome them with a saucepan of her chicken stew, which she decides to bring without warning. But she does not count on the fact that when she crosses the street it will start to rain and she will be affected by her ombrophobia or fear of rain.

Although things do not turn out so badly, because Neil helps her, establishing a cordial relationship that for Anna could be something more until Lisa (Shelley Hennig), Neil’s girlfriend who works as a flight attendant in an airline, appears.

This makes the heroine of the story go back to her routine, to her pills and wine, never getting as drunk but confused. State in which it becomes Witness a serious event through his window: the murder of Lisa.

Which leads her to call the police for an emergency and then she vanishes, waking up when the officers show up at his house and tell him that no crime has happened. But Anna is convinced by what she saw and starts her own investigation.

everything in between absurd situations, like when Douglas takes his daughter to his job with serial killers, and the Bell’s outstanding performance, who seamlessly transitions from comedy to suspense. To which is added a unmissable cameo at the end of this unique and attractive series.

Watch on Netflix