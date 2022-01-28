The secrets of the Challenger tragedy: the man who knew what could happen and NASA did not listen

Allan McDonald, in charge of the space shuttle solid rocket propulsion program, refused to sign the document that gave his consent to the launch of the “Challenger”

steven spielberg He has an infallible formula for the success of his films and for his heroes to be unforgettable: they are ordinary people who suddenly become heroes. They are courageous, determined, hard-working, or they are ethical, responsible, uncompromising, incorruptible. There are many heroics.

The sheriff of Amityville is an ordinary guy who decides to fight the shark. The captain tasked with rescuing Private Ryan is a schoolteacher turned soldier in Normandy. And he is a common and wild lawyer, inclined to mediation, the one in charge of exchanging Russian spies for American spies in the Germany of the troubled 60s. The formula cunningly repeats what sometimes happens in real life.

Allan McDonald was an ordinary guy . An engineer, attracted from a young age by NASA’s space experience, at the age of 21 he went to work fully at Morton-Thiokol, the company in charge of designing the external insulation of the first spacecraft: prehistory.

Over the years, after the Apollo 11 moon landing and with the international stations in space, Thiokol was hired by NASA and McDonald was in charge of the space shuttle solid rocket propulsion program: those two huge “pencils” that shuttles carried them alongside and helped them take flight into the unknown.

McDonald’s was a common story until January 28, 1986, the day scheduled for the launch of the Challenger manned by seven astronauts, one of them a teacher, in charge of giving the first space class in history..

The night before the launch, McDonald and a colleague, Roger Boisjol, doubted the success of the mission, asked that the launch be postponed and finally, they refused to sign the document that gave their consent to the takeoff of the Challenger .

If he signed that consent, McDonald was putting the lives of the seven astronauts at risk. If he refused to sign, he was putting his job, his career, and the good life he led with his wife and four children at risk. And he didn’t sign. “ I made the smartest decision I’ve ever made in my life. ”, he would remember years later.

What was McDonald afraid of? It had been very cold in Florida, the thermometer had been up to eight degrees below zero. Thick cords of ice hung from the structure of Challenger’s launch tower. The two shuttle “pencils” were the largest ever built: fifty-five meters long, twelve feet in diameter, five hundred tons of gelatinous propellant fuel inside. Everything was connected to the five cylindrical segments of the ship by joints equipped with double rubber rings, known as “O-rings” or “O-joints”. McDonald and Boisjol feared that the ice and low temperature had made them brittle: any escape could be fatal. They asked for the postponement of the mission.

At NASA they did not agree with McDonald’s fears: despite the cold night, the weather was going to improve, the launch, scheduled for midday, ensured better weather and sun. The countdown continued.

The astronauts: teacher Christa McAuliffe; Specialist Gregory Jarvis, Astronaut Judith A. Resnik, Mission Commander Francis “Dick” Scobee, Astronaut Ronald McNair, Pilot Mike Smith, and Mission Specialist Ellison Onizuka (NASA)

Then happened what we all saw in what was the first live televised space race disaster. The Challenger took off and 73 seconds later it disintegrated in mid-air to the horror of thousands of spectators on the ground, many of them direct relatives of the seven astronauts. .

One of the O-rings, the failure McDonald had anticipated, failed on liftoff and hot pressurized gas inside the Challenger’s right “pencil” caused a breach in the external fuel tank that burst, along with the rest of the spacecraft. . The crew compartment and other Challenger fragments were salvaged from the seabed after a lengthy operation.

The exact moment the astronauts died was never known., although it was determined that some survived the initial rupture of the Challenger, which had no emergency exits: those who survived the explosion died when the remains of the ship fell into the sea. There died Francis “Dick” Scobee, Michael Smith, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Gregory Jarvis, Judith Resnik and Christa McAuliffe, the teacher who was going to give that first class in space and who took off to death while her students watched the launch of the shuttle on television and in their classrooms.

McDonald had yet another act of ethical heroism left. Twelve days after the tragedy, President ronald reagan appointed an investigative commission chaired by William Rogers, former Secretary of State under Richard Nixon. NASA scientists, researchers, technicians, aeronautical engineers, accident experts paraded before her.

McDonald went to one of those sessions and heard one of the NASA executives say that Thiokol had raised concerns, but had approved the launch. He did not say what McDonald knew: that NASA had put strong pressure on Thiokol, and that Thiokol had ended up overriding McDonald’s and Boisjol’s objections and authorized the launch.

The Challenger exploded on January 28, 1986, at 11:38 local time in Florida, 73 seconds after taking off: it was the worst tragedy of the space program (in 2003 with the collapse of the Columbus 7 crew members also died)

“I was sitting in the back of the room, and I thought what I was hearing was the most misleading thing I had ever heard”I would remember years later. Then McDonald stood up and said: “I think this presidential commission should know that Morton-Thiokol was so concerned about the launch that we recommend not doing it below eleven degrees. And we put it in writing and sent it to NASA.”

Rogers, who in his public life had heard some things, narrowed his eyes, focused on the guy who had stopped at the back of the room and said: “Could you please come forward here and repeat what I think I heard?”

Since then, The Rogers Commission focused the investigation of the tragedy on the O-rings, on McDonald’s efforts to try to prevent what was a disaster and on the deaf ears made by NASA.

Morton-Thiokol demoted McDonald for his disrespect and gave him one of those promotions and transfers destined for frustration and burnout. Until Edward Markey, a representative, now a senator, a Democrat from Massachusetts, introduced a resolution that would prohibit Thiokol from accessing future contracts with NASAfor the punishment that the company had applied to McDonald and the one that, implicitly, threatened to apply to any of its employees who spoke freely.

McDonald was promoted to vice president and was in charge of redesigning the rocket booster linkages that had failed on the Challenger. All operated successfully when the flights of these ships were resumed, thirty-six months after the tragedy.

On March 6, Allan McDonald died at the age of 83 after having a domestic accident at his home in Ogden, Utah (NASA)

In 2001 McDonald retired from Thiokol and wrote Lies, truths and O-rings. Inside the Challenger disaster, edited by University Press of Florida. He went on to practice as an ardent advocate for ethical decisions and gave hundreds of lectures to engineering students, engineers, and business managers. He used in them a phrase that defines him and also defined his drama: “ Regret for the things we have done is dimmed by time. But the regret for the things we didn’t do is inconsolable ”.

On March 6, Allan McDonald, 83, fell at his home in Ogden, Utah. He hit his head and died shortly after. His family broke the news with great pain and this story, buried almost in oblivion, stardust, came back to light.

It is the story of an ordinary man who becomes a hero. It doesn’t happen often. But sometimes it happens.

