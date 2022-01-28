The scene in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ that embarrassed Emma Watson in front of the entire production – Movie News

No matter how much we love our idols, they also have embarrassing moments like any mortal. This was the moment Emma Watson hated filming in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’.

If you think your favorite actors don’t shy away, so they are clearly not fans of Jennifer Lawrence, one of the actresses who has made the audience laugh the most by recounting her embarrassing moments in Hollywood. Now, not everyone is like JLaw and it has taken many of them almost decades to share moments of this type with their fans; a couple of weeks ago it was Emma Watson who confessed what had been the worst moment for her in the recordings of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, a film that premiered 17 years ago.

In the fourth installation of the franchise of Harry PotterWatson felt too pressured by fame, even stated in a couple of interviews that he had thought about quitting to The order of the Phoenix. The irony is that this is one of the favorite movies of Hermione fans, because it is just when the protagonists are going through the stab ageas grandmothers would say, and love conflicts arise; Not forgetting that the Triwizard Tournament is one of the most entertaining things (F for Cedric Diggory) in both the books and the movies..

Emma Watson hated filming one of the fan-favorite sequences in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’.



During the original cast reunion in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Hogwarts Returns, Watson opened up to Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint and admitted that the Yule Ball sequence left her embarrassed in front of the entire production.

Surely you remember how Hermione goes down the stairs of Hogwarts and captures the attention of everyone who is about to enter the ball, because she looks really beautiful in a pink dress. They are minimal seconds, but for Watson there were infinite attempts to make the walk as similar as possible to what the director asked of him: “Mike Newell gave me advice on how to walk downstairs in my dress: ‘Your arms are moving a lot, you’re walking too fast, you need to slow down’…”

It’s giving me a million directions [Newell] and of course I ended up falling down the stairs.

The worst, admits the also protagonist of Beauty and the Beastis that I was not entirely in agreement with that scene, because it was a classic “Ugly Duckling” movement. “I think for the first time Harry and Ron, particularly Ron, see Hermione as a young woman and not this kind of companion.”the actress began to explain, “I knew it was a great moment, but I was miserable… I only understood that it was a moment of an ugly duckling becoming a beautiful swan. It was a lot of pressure,” she concluded.

Emma Watson did not agree with the iconic scene of Hermione at the entrance to the Yule Ball in ‘Harry Potter 4’.



Hermione’s pink dress is one of the Potterheads’ favorite outfits and meant several hours of torture for the 31-year-old actress. Working on the sets of JK Rowling’s universe was not easy at all, many of the actors have opened old wounds and have opened up about old traumas that working on such a huge project caused when they were just a few small performers.

With the bad drinks aside, Emma Watson was happy to return to the Gryffindor common room with her two former teammates. She even took time to clarify if she really had an affair with Tom Felton and it broke our hearts a bit. What do you think of all these confessions in the meeting of Harry Potter on HBO Max?