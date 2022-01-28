The runaway success of Succession: It will compete only against itself in the Directors Guild Awards

Completed in December, the outstanding third season of Succession confirmed to the series about the Roy family as one of the greatest prodigies of recent television. It will return to HBO and HBO Max with a fourth cycle in the near future, but waiting for new chapters, the fiction extends its power in the award-giving season.

After winning for the second time in January as Best Drama Series at the Golden Globes, the story created by Jesse Armstrong gave a blow of authority at the Directors Guild Awards (DGA, for its acronym in English), the most prestigious entity of Hollywood in that section.

When the nominations for the 74th edition of the awards were revealed, the production monopolized the five nominations for Best television direction in drama. I mean, Succession compete against Succession and can only lose to itself. An unprecedented fact that confirms its absolute dominance in serial fiction.

Brian Cox in the series. Photo: Graeme Hunter/HBO

The distinguished filmmakers are Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman (fourth episode of the season), Kevin Bray (fifth), Andrij Parekh (sixth), Lorene Scafaria (seventh), and Mark Mylod (ninth and final). Previously, in 2019, Adam McKay prevailed for the direction of the pilot chapter of the series. Now all that remains is to know who of his five colleagues will raise the statuette for the same story.

In another area, ted lasso (Apple TV +) kept three of the nominations for Best Television Directing in Comedy. Thanks to its second cycle, Erica Dunton (fifth episode of the season), Sam Jones (ninth) and MJ Delaney (tenth) were celebrated, completing a triad that had previously reached sex and the city (2002) and The marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2020). The other contenders for this year’s version of the award are Hacks Y The White Lotus (both on HBO Max).

Meanwhile, there were no surprises in the formation of those who will compete for the award for Best Film Direction. Jane Champion (the power of the dog) and Steven Spielberg (Love without barriers) coincide again in the category –as in 1994– and will face Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Denis Villeneuve (dunes) and Kenneth Branagh (Belfast).

All winners will be announced at a ceremony scheduled for March 12.