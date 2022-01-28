The reason why Paco Villa was not part of the broadcast on TUDN

Paco Villa was not part of the broadcast of the match between Jamaica and Mexico, after an atypical week on TUDN, after the public apologies to which both he and Enrique ‘Perro’ Bermúdez were forced after criticizing Santiago Baños and América .

After it was said that Villa would have resigned from TUDN After that publication to apologize, however, the experienced narrator, who is a Cruz Azul fan, continues on the Chapultepec television station.

Paco Villa was absent from Jamaica vs. Mexico

Villa was absent from the broadcast because he tested positive for COVIDwhich is why he will “lower” TUDN for a few days, although he is expected to be back for the broadcast of the game against Costa Rica, according to Toño de Valdés.

“One must be optimistic, not positive. Undefeated for two years, but finally it was my turn. PS: Success in your return to narrate El Tri, Raúl Pérez”shared Paco Villa, to whom we wish him a speedy recovery.

In this way, the Tri game was narrated by “Perro” Bermúdez and Raúl Pérez, while there was no broadcast on TV Azteca.