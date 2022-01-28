The real reason why TV Azteca did not broadcast the Tri match

Tv Azteca refused to pay the 3 million dollars requested by Mediapro

January 28, 2022 11:20 a.m.

For many years Aztec TV was the favorite channel of several fans to watch the Mexican team, thanks to the charisma of its narrators as Christian Martinoli, Luis Garcia and Jorge Campos Well, their chemistry was very remarkable, so they became a hit for the Ajusco television station. However, in Mexico’s duel against Jamaica, they did not have the transmission rights, so TUDN It had all the rating of the match.

This was due to the fact that those from Ajusco could not reach an agreement with the distributor of the games, which is Mediapro so that Aztec TV lost the opportunity to continue dominating the rating in the Tri games. Although the real reason would be that the distributor would have asked for more money than usual to sell the rights.

This surprised all Tri fans because at first it was mentioned that it was Televisa who did not want to sell the rights because it was usually the Churubusco television station that acquired the games and resold them, but everything seems to indicate that on this occasion it was not so, so the top managers of Aztec TV they would be upset with Mediapro for the high prices they put on this occasion.

For more news from the Mexican National Team:

This would not be the first time Aztec TV it is left without transmitting a match of the Mexican team although it is the first that they do not do it in an important game such as a qualifying match for the World Cup. This was a hard blow for the television station because its sports catalog has decreased so it seems that this department could soon disappear.

How much did Mediapro charge to sell the rights to the game of the Mexican team?

According to the journalist David Medrano, the rights of the game of the Tri before Jamaica I was selling them Mediapro in 3 million dollars something never seen before because they are usually sold between 150 and 200 thousand dollars, so they inflated their price up to 10 times, so Aztec TV refused to pay.