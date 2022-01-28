The pulse between Neil Young and Spotify is an open-ended story: there are still songs

Neil Young wrote on his website: “Young people believe that Spotify would never present totally false information. Unfortunately they are wrong.”

Spotify announced Wednesday that it had begun removing music from Neil Youngtwo days after the Canadian rocker posted a letter on his website, asking the platform to choose between him and Joe Rogan, the popular and controversial podcast host, accused of spreading false information about COVID-19 and the vaccines to prevent it. “We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify,” the company said, “but we look forward to welcoming him back soon.” The truth is that there are still songs from Neil Young in Spotify: “Heart of Gold”, “Rockin´ in the free world”, two of his great classics, and the albums by Buffalo Springfield and the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (specifically the famous Deja vufrom 1970).

The dialectical battle between the rock star -quite resistant to the technological revolution around the online transmission of music, he even promoted a device of his invention to oppose the IPod phenomenon at the time- and the global streaming company involves , in addition to the simple fact of being able to listen to classic songs from rock history or not, relevant issues around freedom of expression, the circulation of information in a pandemic and the power of artists to control where their work is heard.

In his statement, Young called Spotify “the home of life-threatening COVID misinformation.” “Lies that are sold for money”, he pointed out. “I realized that I could not continue to support Spotify’s potentially deadly disinformation for people who love music,” wrote the septuagenarian musician, a key figure in the history of rock from the 60s and still in force. In the same text, he added that many Spotify listeners are hearing misleading information about COVID-19. They are “young, impressionable and easy to tip to the wrong side of the truth. These young people believe that Spotify would never present totally false information. Unfortunately they are wrong.”

Spotify said in a statement on Wednesday: “We want all the music and audio content in the world to be available to our users. That comes with a huge responsibility when balancing the safety of listeners and the freedom of creators. We have detailed content policies in place and have removed over 20,000 COVID-related podcast episodes since the start of the pandemic.” In no paragraph of this official communication is Joe Rogan mentioned.

The impulse of the music lover, subscribed or not to Spotify, is to find out if there are any Neil Young songs left after this controversy. There are a few, but they remain. For now. For example, the very popular “Heart of Gold” (almost 237 million listeners) and “Harvest Moon” (163 million), included in the soundtrack of the film Eat Pray Love 2010, starring Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem. Also surviving is “Rockin’ in the Free World” (covered by Pearl Jam, among other bands), included on a playlist titled The 100 Greatest Classic Rock Songs. The same list also includes “Down By The River”, another Young classic, this time by Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (1969), the first album he published with his band crazyhorse. “The Needle and the Damage Done” – a powerful song about the damage of heroin addiction – also appears on a playlist titled Sad songs and with a live version recorded at the 1985 Live Aid benefit show, which also includes another of “Nothing is Perfect”. And that’s it.

As published TheWall Street Journal, “By removing his music from Spotify, Mr. Young will waive royalty payments related to streaming his songs there, which are split between him, his record label, the publisher, and other rights holders of his music.” He adds: “While Mr. Young’s label licenses Spotify and legally has control over how and where his music is distributed, it is typical for a record company to take an artist’s wishes into account. An artist of Neil Young’s stature in particular tends to have more control over his career and creative output.”

