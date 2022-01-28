The proposals of music, art and culture for this weekend in Godoy Cruz

The cycle “I’m summering” from Godoy Cruz It began on January 15 and will run until March 1 with different proposals that combine music, literature, philosophy and art.

For this January 28, 29 and 30, the Directorate of Culture and Creative Industries of Godoy Cruz invites the people of Mendoza to enjoy: the rap competition “Godoy Cruz Freestyle 60K”, in the San Vicente Park, “Sunset in Arizu” (electronic music), Arizu Blues and of “Pleasure Cinema” in Plaza Escorihuela.

Godoy Cruz Freestyle 60K

It is an urban music event that brings together rappers and artists from mendoza in a musical improvisation competition. Both the registration to participate and the tickets to enjoy this proposal – which will take place this Friday, January 28 at 6:00 p.m. in the San Vicente Park – is free, free and for all public.

A prize of 60,000 pesos in cash will be awarded to the winners of the competition and participants can sign up the same day before the event begins. There are already two seeds, “Metrik” and “Niku”. The jury in charge of evaluating the competitive level will be made up of “Vid”, “Eze Calderon” and “Toro”.

In addition to the musical contests, there will be musical shows by local artists such as “Luchito Crisis” and “Emi Reina”. Behind the trays will be Dragon Rapstar and the hosts will be “Soplay” and “Zero”.

Sunset in Arizu: electronic music in Godoy Cruz

In the space located in streets Saint Martin and Minuzzi, this cycle will be carried out starring DJs from Mendoza. It will be this Friday, January 28, starting at 8:00 p.m. in Espacio Arizu.

Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 250 people is reached. There will also be food trucks on the premises.

In “Sunset in Arizu” there will also be food trucks.

The sets will be led by do Myoos and Agustina Aliaga.

Arizu Blues

This Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30, blues takes over the Espacio Arizu. Referents of the genre such as Triple Trouble Mendoza, “Nico Cabrera Blues Band”, “Lemmy y los del aboticario del Dr. Mapache” and “La Bocha Blues”, among other musicians will star in this event.

The appointment is at 9:30 p.m. and admission is free and free until the quota of 250 people established by health protocol is completed. There will be foodtrucks and livings to enjoy music under the moonlight.

Pleasure Cinema

Nothing better than open-air cinema (and free). This proposal invites the neighbors to take their deckchair and approach the historic Escorihuela and CARO wineries, space used for cultural and artistic purposes.

It will be from this Sunday, January 30, and then on February 6, 13, and 20, in the space located at the intersection of Presidente Alvear and Belgrano streets. Movies for all tastes will be screened: dramas, comedy and based on real events, among others.

“Cine Placero”, in the historic Escorihuela and CARO wineries.

This is the schedule for “Cine Placero”:

Sunday January 30

Film: “The flight” (Flight). 138 minutes. Drama. Direction: Robert Zemeckis. Synopsis: After an emergency landing, thanks to which the lives of a hundred passengers are saved, Commander Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington), who piloted the plane, is considered a national hero. However, when the investigation is launched to determine the causes of the breakdown, it is found that the captain had excess alcohol in his blood.

Sunday February 6

Movie: “The Truman Show.” 103 minutes. dramatic comedy. Direction: Peter Weir. Synopsis: Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) is an ordinary and somewhat naive man who has lived his entire life in one of those towns where nothing ever happens. However, strange events make him suspect that something abnormal is happening.

Sunday February 13

Film: “Perfume de mujer” (Scent of a Woman). 157 minutes. Drama. Direction: Martin Brest. Synopsis: Frank Slade (Al Pacino) is a bad-tempered Colonel in the US Army Reserves, retired because he suffers from blindness. The young student Charlie Simms (Chris O’Donnell), stays at his house to serve as his guide.

Sunday February 20

Movie “A Beautiful Mind” (A Beautiful Mind). 130 minutes. biographical drama. Direction: Ron Howard. Synopsis: Obsessed with the search for an original mathematical idea, brilliant student John Forbes Nash (Russell Crowe) arrives at Princeton for his graduate studies. Thanks to his prodigious ability to decipher codes, he is recruited by Parcher William (Ed Harris) to help the United States in the Cold War against the Soviet Union.

