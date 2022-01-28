The prices of the Jetta 2022 in Mexico

One of the most popular models in Mexico is the jetta, which has more than 10 years of history and 7 generations. And it’s here, it’s here, it’s ready for sale in our country on Jetta 2022. We tell you all the details of this car, manufactured in Puebla, as well as the prices and its versions.

Among the characteristics that this model stands out volkswagen They are: “its renewed design, the MQB platform, its Turbo motorization throughout the range, its extensive equipment and high safety,” cites the official statement from the automotive house.

The Jetta 2022 It is available in 4 versions: Trendline, Comfortline, Sportline and GLI.

How much does the 2022 Jetta cost in Mexico

– Manual Trendline version is priced at 379,990

– Trendline Tiptronic version costs 399,990

– The Comfortline Tiptronic version is priced at 434,990

– Sportline Tiptronic version costs 498,990

– GLI DSG version is priced at 598,990

(Photo: Courtesy of Volkswagen)

The Jetta 2022 It features a refreshed design on the front and rear fascias, as well as a chrome double center bar grille that bears the Volkswagen emblem in the middle; as well as the integration of new LED light elements.

“The Jetta silhouette remains as unmistakable, but is updated with side lines on the fascias and rear privacy glass. Additionally, the aluminum wheels are updated with a more dynamic design. In the rear of the vehicle, it features new lower moldings in black and chrome with integrated reflectors and here also stands out the new Volkswagen emblem and a new typeface for the emblem”, specifies the statement.

Also read: This is the fine for honking the horn in CDMX traffic

Available colors are Deep Black, Pyrite Silver, Pure White, Kings Red, Platinum Gray and Rising Blue.