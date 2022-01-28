‘The power of the dog’, ‘Belfast’ and ‘Dune’, among those nominated by the US Producers Union.

In the absence of knowing the list of Oscar nominees -next February 8-, the Hollywood awards season is heading towards its peak. And the awards of the union of producers of the United States (The Producers Guild of America) are one of the most accurate thermometers in order to determine the possible candidates for the golden statuette for best film.

Among the nominees for the gala that will be held on March 19 in Los Angeles and that also rewards the best in the field of television, there are not many surprises. Of course, among the nominated films, Netflix takes the cake with three productions: The Power of the Dog, Tick, Tick… Boom! and don’t look up.

Jamie Dornan, in the role of “Pa”, Ciarán Hinds, as “Pop” and Jude Hill, as “Buddy”, in one of the scenes from ‘Belfast’ Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Also in the queen category for best film are: Belfast, CODA, Dune, The Willams Method, Licorice Pizza, Being the Ricardos and West Side Story. As for the best animated feature film, the selected ones are: ¡Sing 2!, Charm, The Mitchells against the machines, Luca and Raya and the last dragon.

Tribute to Rita Moreno

Puerto Rican Rita Moreno will be honored by the Producers Guild of America (PGA) with the honorary Stanley Kramer Award, in recognition of her film career and her commitment to diversity in the entertainment world. “With grace, intelligence, charisma and kindness, Rita Moreno has made her mark on history as a brilliant artist who harnessed her power to drive stories that represent people and communities that we rarely see on film and television,” announced the magazine. institution in a statement.

Precisely, Rita Moreno premiered last month the new version of “West Side Story”, a film with which she became the first Latina to win an Oscar in 1962.

The actress Rita Moreno Pool / Getty

In the latest adaptation of the musical, directed by Steven Spielberg, Moreno was an executive producer, in addition to being part of the cast.

“The last thing I dreamed of in my youth was to be honored under any circumstances. It is very gratifying that the Producers Guild has chosen to honor me not only for my work, but also for the principles I have tried to uphold and live by throughout my life.” life. I’m delighted, “said the actress in a note.