The photo of Chris Hemsworth with Elsa Pataky where all the calories are worth it

That Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have traveled around the world between getaways and obligations with their respective jobs is not new. However, the couple has been transported to a world of fantasy these last few days.

The ‘Thor’ actor has shared a publication with his wife while they savor a most interesting ice cream in a place called Hans & Gretel, whose theme is inspired by the homonymous story. This London establishment is described as “a place where childhood dreams come true”.

It is not known if the couple’s dreams have been fulfilled, but they have been seen very happy, including a second photograph of the Australian posing with a Hansel doll.

“Ice cream flavored gum bathed in shavings and wrapped in cotton candy. Four weeks of binge eating at once and without remorse,” the actor wrote, referring to the fact that he has undoubtedly skipped the strict diet that he must follow. Although surely he has taken advantage of the fact that the filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has ended after some reshoots between last October and November.

The last time that the marriage formed by Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth shared a getaway was during the Christmas holidays, in which they enjoyed a few days in the snow with their children and the actor’s brother, Liam.

For his part, the interpreter will premiere next July the fourth installment of the God of Thunder with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, along with Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, among others. The plot, written by Taika Waititi, is being kept under wraps as fans theorize over whether Jane Foster will inherit Thor’s hammer.