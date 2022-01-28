The person responsible for the censorship of Paco Villa and Enrique Bermúdez is filtered after criticism of Santiago Baños

The statements of Paco Villa Y Enrique Bermudez against the management of the sports president of the Club America, Santiago Banos, they generated great mobilization during the last days, both in social networks and in the football environment and for that, hours later, both commentators had to apologize.

And although at first glance, one might think that the problem had ended there, yesterday it was reported that Paco Villa had given up TUDNa fact that led to anger and indignation on the part of some Internet users.

The reaction of Santiago Baños to the words of the communicators

According to information provided by Recordthe chroniclers’ comments offended Santiago Baths and for this reason, the sports president decided to express his disagreement with the criticism he received.

“It cannot be that in our own house (Televisa) they are screwing us and criticizing us in that way again,” said Baños to Joaquín Balcárcel.

the public apology

The text that was read in the profiles of Villa and Bermúdez, expressed the following words.

“I offer a sincere apology to Club América, its board and especially Santiago Baños, for the opinions expressed yesterday. Before giving our opinion on the show, we did not ask the Club or give it the opportunity to give its position regarding the needs of players and the negotiations that the board may be carrying out during the contracting window. Once the transfer window is over, we will invite Santiago Baños to TUDN to talk about the transfers that América has made. There we will ask him all our concerns and those of the Club’s fans”.

Who is behind Villa and Bermúdez’s apology?

For its part, Ignatius Suarez journalist from the source mentioned above, commented that the person who ordered both drivers to apologize publicly was Olek Loewenstein, president of content TUDN.

It is even said that Loewenstein was in charge of sending them a message by WhatsApp to the members of the program “Line of 4”, with the instruction and obligation to share it on their social networks, so the first to publish the message was townafter Bermudez and finally, Jesus Bracamonteswho posted the message with an error that raised more controversy on Twitter, since the driver forgot to modify the image that he attached to his Tweet and showed that said material was a screenshot.

When does Villa’s contract with TUDN end?

Villa’s contract with the television station is valid until December of this year, just after the 2022 Qatar World Cup but, after everything that has happened, it is believed that there will be no renewal.