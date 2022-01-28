The Peacemaker / Peacemaker (John Cena) in Fortnite: everything we know

The peacemaker/peacemakerthe character played by John Cena both in the suicide squad (2021) as in its homonymous series released in 2022, could reach fortnite battle royale as a new skin. Or, at least, that’s how Donald Mustard, creative director of Epic Games, has jokingly dropped it. We tell you everything we know about the hypothetical skin Peacemakernot without first reminding you that Fortnite Chapter 3 is currently in his Season 1:

Will Peacemaker come to Fortnite? all we know

A Twitter conversation between user @phreakatron, James Gunn himself, and Donald Mustard seem to suggest that Peacemaker, The DC character played by John Cena could come to Fortnite Battle Royale. The exchange is as follows:

Donald Mustard, creative director of Epic Games, jokes with James Gunn (director of The Suicide Squad and The Peacemaker) about the possibility of adding Peacemaker to Fortnite

@phreakatron: Considering all the collaborations in Fortnite, I’m disappointed there isn’t a Peacemaker skin. . Peacemaker and Vigilante Combo . Eagle as a hang glider . It would be perfect. Make it happen, James Gunn!

. . . It would be perfect. James Gunn: That’s up to Donald Mustard!

Donald Mustard: Okay, most of them could make it to Fortnite. But I would never add Ariana Grande! She looks too innocent!

Donald Mustard’s answer, jokingly, is a reference to the delusional post-credits scene of the fifth episode of the first season of The Peacemaker, now available on hbo max. Also, it is a reference to the fact that Ariana Grande not only gave a concert in Fortnite, but also has had not one, but two skins different.

Ariana Grande came to Fortnite in the past; Donald Mustard was joking about this

The truth is The Peacemaker is technically already in Fortnite, although only in the form of graffiti. The graffiti “It’s the Peacemaker” was part of the lot of objects of the skin Bloodsportreleased last August 2021. The character blood sport was played by Idris Elbe in The Suicide Squad (2021).

The Peacemaker is already in Fortnite… in the form of graffiti

In any case, considering the enormous number of collaborations that there are in Fortnite, It would not seem unreasonable to us that The Peacemaker ended up arriving in the game. For now there is nothing confirmedso, if this collaboration occurs, it’s time to wait.

