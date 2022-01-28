The open war of Britney Spears against her family

The followers of the American singer Britney Spears outside the court in Los Angeles, California. /AP Photo: Chris Pizzello

Being freed from 13 years of legal guardianship by her father, Jamie Spears, does not end the conflicts in the life of Britney Spears, 40 years old. After a judge freed her from her father’s yoke, the singer lashed out at her mother, Lynne, whom she accuses of being an accomplice to the hell she lived in for more than a decade.

“My father started guardianship 13 years ago, but what people don’t know is that my mother was the one who gave him the idea. I will never get those years back, she secretly ruined my life and yes, I point to her and Lau Taylor (CEO of Tri Star Sports) for that,” he said on his social media.

This week the battle went further and attacked his sister, Jamie Lynn, who became very popular with the series. Zoey 101, from Nickelodeon, which ended its broadcast in 2008, after just three years of success. A relative achievement compared to what Britney achieved at age 11. However, the sisters’ relationship was good… or so it was thought.

Jamie Lynn has said in several interviews that she considered her older sister like a second mother and that she never knew what was going on with her dad. In fact, he never ruled on Britney’s guardianship during those 13 years. A silence that Britney does not forgive and that is why she is also going to sue her. The singer said that she will take her entire family, including Jamie, to court for “looking the other way when her father exercised a tyrannical guardianship over her.”

the memory book Things that I should have said (things i should have said), published by Jamie Lynn a few days ago, has only added fuel to the fire. In an interview, the younger sister of the Spears assured that she did not know anything about Britney’s hell because everything coincided with her pregnancy, which came when she was barely 16 years old.

After that, Britney stopped following her on networks and dedicated messages like this to her: “Only a scum would invent things like that about someone.” And although the Princess of Pop’s lawyer has confessed that she has not read her younger sister’s book, “nor does she plan to,” she did threaten to sue if she continues to talk about Britney in her promotional campaign. “She will not tolerate them continuing to make profits off of her and her millions of followers.”

The Spear family

But to understand what happened to the princess of pop, you have to start at the beginning. Britney was born in McComb, Mississippi, on December 2, 1981; In 1993 he made his first television appearance on the program “The Mickey Mouse Club”. He was eleven years old and had a promising career.

In 1998, the Jive Records label released the two hits that would take Britney to stardom: “Baby One More Time” and “Oops!… I Did It Again”. At the age of 16 his records occupied the first positions of the Billboard Hot 100, and made his first tour “Baby One More Time Tour”.

Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time (Official Video)

Life seemed to smile: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, awards and celebrations… But scandals were waiting for her just around the corner. In 2004, Britney married her childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander, a marriage that only lasted 55 hours because the artist, according to the Court, had not signed any prenuptial agreement and was not “aware of what she was doing at the time”. ”.

Months later, Britney became engaged to the dancer Kevin Federline, a mediatic and controversial relationship, so much so that the artist herself showed it in a reality show calledor “Britney and Kevin: Chaotic”. In September of that same year they married and had two children: Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline.

In 2006, Spears filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Federline, and her addiction problems were made public; in 2007 he entered a rehabilitation center, from which he escaped 24 hours later. Unable to handle the media stalking, the artist shaved her head in a nervous breakdown while hundreds of paparazzi recorded the event and took photos.

Britney was left in the eyes of the world as a woman who suffered from mental problems due to drug use, as an irresponsible mother and as the typical star who was carried away by fame and excesses. But there were other reasons behind it.

an abusive guardianship

It was in 2008 when his fatherJamie Spears and the lawyer Andrew Wallet received Britney’s “temporary” guardianship, a document that put the artist as a woman unable to manage her own finances and perform activities as daily as dating someone. For 13 years, Britney was a prisoner of her own father, who forced her to plan so that her partners did not get pregnant, among other things that crossed the limits of any dignified treatment of a person.

Nearly nine years passed before the pot of what was really going on behind the scenes with the artist began to be uncovered. The guardianship implied control of the artist’s money and properties, a fortune that exceeds US$60 million; the guardianship agreement allows the father to receive US$16,000 a month as salary while Britney barely had US$2,000.

In 2020, Britney began a process to prevent her father from continuing to manage her finances and her life. In June 2021, he appeared before a judge, Brenda Penny. For 23 minutes Britney He explained that he was traumatized, that she couldn’t sleep, was depressed and cried every day. She said that they forced her to give concerts, to go to therapy, they watched her with cameras in her home and committed her against her will to rehabilitation centers.

The failure arrived. “As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Spears is terminated. And this is the order of the court”, sentenced the judge. Today the singer is legally free, but prey to a story that could have changed if someone had listened to her.

The last chapter of this story has not been written yet… Britney appeared this week on networks saying that she was losing a lot of weight due to an illness, after publishing a photo in a bikini and complain about your body Attack the paparazzi He asks them to respect their privacy and dedicates these off-key words to them: “The dogs of the media are hiding outside my room… Go to hell and leave me alone.” The millions of fans who follow her again raise a voice of alarm. What’s wrong with the Princess of Pop?