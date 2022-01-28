The new video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello that is going viral

There is no doubt that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are the clear example of #RelationshipGoals

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello They were best friends for a long time, but after working on a couple of projects together, the chemistry between them was more than evident. Its The singers of ‘Señorita’ decided to start a romantic relationship on July 4, 2019, and since then, they have shown that their relationship is one of the strongest and most stable in the world of entertainment.

The artists are not afraid to be themselves in front of the cameras and have shown themselves as they are in front of their fans, that’s why their videos and photos together always go viral on social networks. In fact, Shawn’s most recent post with Camila caused a stir among his followers.

The new video of Shawn and Camila Cabello that is going viral

Besides being boyfriends, Shawn and Camila are best friends, so they are always joking around and having fun together. On June 21, the interpreter of ‘Treat You Better’ published a funny video where the former member of Fifth Harmony challenged him to imitate her super funny faces and gestures. As fans expected, Shawn played along with Camila and now his video has more than 10 million views.

“This is the type of content you signed up for,” Shawn wrote. Play the video!

