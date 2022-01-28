the new hope of Pumas that is already beginning to ask for a step

One of the favorite slogans recited around the Olympics is that Pumas has the best quarry in Mexico. Without giving specific names, the barrage of soccer players that emerged from Cantera that are distributed by all the teams in each of the categories of Aztec football are irrefutable proof that the sayings are true.

The new litter that is asking for passage is represented by the figure of Leonardo Samanoa young midfielder born in Cuernavaca who has the auriazul team as leader in the Closure 2022 in the U-20 category. With two goals scored in the first three dates, the 20-year-old has established himself as the team leader.

Sámano is registered with Pumas from the Under 17 category, and since then, he has followed the same path as players like Marco García, Carlos Gutiérrez, Erik Lira or Amaury Garcíawho did the entire process of basic forces with the felines until they settled in the first team.

And it is precisely the objective of players like Sámano, who have been asking for a step and have a good showcase in the Tabasco subsidiary to be able to attract the attention of the first team. The unfortunate injury of Marco García reopened the doors of a vacancy in the middle of the first team.

This is precisely one of the most important reasons why Andrés Lillini decided to put together a friendly match between his leaders against Tabasco. The Argentine coach wants to look closely at players who can strengthen the squad in the top circuit in the face of injuries in a short squad in need of new faces… and among those could be Leonardo Sámano, waiting anxiously.